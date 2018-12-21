Dr. Reginald Lawrence II of Milwaukee has been selected as the next superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan school district.
School board members met in special session Friday to announce that Lawrence will begin duties with the district on July 1, 2019. He will replace retiring superintendent Mike Oberhaus.
Following a 45-minute closed session, board members voted 5-2 to approve Lawrence's contract; Kevin Nolan and Terell Williams opposed. The board held no discussion before or after the vote.
Nolan said he believed Lawrence is a highly qualified individual and the district is fortunate to hire him because of his passion for educating children and his desire to lead the district into the future. He said his no vote stemmed from flaws in the hiring process.
“I placed my vote against the hiring of Dr. Lawrence based on the fact that I voiced to the board that I have concerns with the hiring process and believe that the process was compromised at various points in time over the last four months.”
A request for comment from Williams was not immediately returned.
The multi-year performance-based contract will run through June 30, 2022, with a base salary of $176,000, plus additional contract provisions.
During the superintendent search led by Ray and Associates, board members set a starting salary of between $187,000 to $193,000. Oberhaus' current salary is $175,000 per year.
School board president Linda Dothard said 1,029 individuals were contacted by Ray and Associates in the search process and 50 candidates completed the application process.
Lawrence most recently was one of six regional superintendents with Milwaukee Public Schools. He has 28 years of public education experience beginning as a junior high school math teacher.
Prior to his current position, Lawrence served 20 years with Milwaukee Public Schools as a teacher, assistant principal and principal. He also served as instructor for the Professional Urban Teaching Linking Seminar at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and is a former member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard, which he served for more than 18 years where he retired as a sergeant.
Lawrence earned his doctorate of education from National Louis University in Milwaukee in 2016. He also holds an administrative leadership certificate, a master's degree in curriculum and instruction and a bachelor's degree in elementary education.
In a news release, Lawrence said he was excited to join the Rock Island-Milan school district.
"I pledge to lead in an inclusive, transparent manner in order to access the needs and challenges of our students and staff as we identify short- and long-term strategies that will begin to overcome those challenges successfully," he said. "Our students, our families, this community deserves no less."
School board members are scheduled to meet in executive session at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26.