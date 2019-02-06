Supplementing its summertime, nine-year-old Live@Five series that takes place outdoors in the River Music Experience Courtyard, the Redstone Room is launching the second year of its indoor winter Live@Live series, Wednesdays through March.
Last year, the winter edition was Thursdays at the Redstone at 5 p.m., 129 Main St., Davenport. Admission is free, and food can be brought in. This year, the first show is Wednesday, Feb. 6, with The Mercury Brothers, sponsored by Estes Construction.
“Live@Five is a perfect way for a couple to start their evening before going out to dinner, an inexpensive way for parents to let their children experience live music, or a great way for a group of friends to unwind after work,” according to a release from the RME.
The remainder of the winter series is:
Feb. 13: Jordan Danielsen & Jef Spradley, sponsored by Nelson Chiropractic.
Feb. 20: Brother Trucker, sponsored by Winstein, Kavensky & Cunningham.
Feb. 27: The Channel Cats, sponsored by The Planning Center.
March 6: The Blackstones.
March 13: Lewis Knudsen.
March 20: North of 40.
March 27: Have Your Cake, sponsored by Friends of RME.
For more information, visit rivermusicexperience.org.