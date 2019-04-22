ROCK ISLAND — The next Rock Island City Council will likely get to make the decision on whom to engineer a project that would reduce energy use, saving the city money.
On Monday night, the council voted 4-3 to deny the contract. Alderman Stephen Tollenaer made a motion at the end of the night to reconsider the contract after the new council has been sworn in next month. He said he would not change his vote but said he thought the next council should get a chance to decide.
Aldermen Virgil Mayberry, Dave Geenan, Ivory Clark and Tollenaer voted against the contract. Aldermen Dylan Parker, James Spurgetis and Joshua Schipp voted in favor of it.
The sticking point was a lawsuit filed in Ohio that some members of the council said they had not heard about until the meeting. The Badger water meters installed allegedly caused water bills to skyrocket.
Johnson Controls, Inc., of Arlington Heights, would be the engineering firm in charge of the estimated $17 million in improvements that would include water meters, wastewater treatment plant improvements, SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition), facility improvement upgrades, including HVAC systems and interior and exterior lighting, street lighting and a solar photovoltaic evaluation. The contract would cost the city no more than $675,000.
"I thought it was going to be a 6-1 vote tonight and I was going to be against it," Tollenaer said. "I don't know if those folks will be able to answer how much my water bill will be five years from now, with average inflation, just on consumption of water, because the meats got to come from somewhere. I think it might not be my choice tonight to make that on the citizens of Rock Island."
Schipp said the lawsuit was mentioned during a study session one year ago when the idea first came up. He did, however, praise Tollenaer for his leadership for bringing the contract up for a reconsideration vote.
The reconsideration vote passed 7-0. The contract is now slated to reappear on the May 20 council agenda.
In other business:
- Council members voted 6-1 to enter into a settlement agreement with Thomas William Egolf and Sandra K. Negus in regards to alleged damage to their 1973 Gibson Houseboat in 2010. The damage is alleged to have happened when the boat was being lifted from the water for storage purposes.
Tollenaer cast the lone no vote. He called the agreement "a bad idea" and said a contract should have been prepared "so they can't come after us."
Sunset Marina, owned by the city, was due $37,736.58 for storage fees and accrued penalties as of March third of this year.
Ownership of the boat was relinquished to the city via this settlement agreement.
- Mayor Mike Thoms proclaimed the month of April as alcohol awareness month.
Joe Lemon, owner of The Abbey Center in Bettendorf, was on hand to talk about alcohol awareness. He said he appreciated the recognition but noted that the battle against alcohol addiction was "an uphill battle," citing statistics stating children would have seen 100,000 ads for alcohol by the time they reached the age of 18.