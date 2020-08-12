No power? Welcome to the Quad-Cities 'front-porch lifestyle'

No electricity. No cable. No Wi-Fi.
Except for the intermittent sound of a chainsaw and the delighted squeals of children running the block, all was quiet Wednesday morning on the 1500 block of North Ripley Street.
No power and climbing temperatures put Ripley Street residents on their front porches and front lawns. At least there was a breeze and a chance a neighbor might pass by.
And there was always traffic to watch. Eyes on Ripley Street narrowed and left their phones or their children to track the MidAmerican bucket trucks moving east and west along West 15th and West 16th streets.
“We’re watching and we’re waiting,” Helen Kaucher said after she finished piling tree limbs next to the garage behind her little yellow house at 1502 N. Ripley.
“It’s good to finally see those MidAmerican trucks in the neighborhood. It would be better to see them stop and do something.
“Those trucks have been circling us for a while now.”
As if on cue, a bucket truck moved slowly along 15th Street, a yellow light flashing on its hood.
“It was 1:30 (p.m. Monday) when I lost my power,” the 69-year-old Kaucher continued. “I know because I was on the phone with my daughter. She called me from Michigan to tell me to get ready because there was a bad storm coming.”
Kaucher chuckled and explained how she has lived without a refrigerator, cellphone and all the amenities electricity delivers.
“My iPhone watch still works, so I’ve stayed in contact with my daughter. My little dog, Tito, keeps me company. Really, I would have no contact with anybody — except with a front-porch lifestyle now. I sit out and neighbors come walking down and we talk. That’s been a really nice thing.
“And my neighbors helped me clean up the big part of the tree that came down. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
During a Wednesday morning briefing with the Scott County Emergency Management Team, officials were informed restoration of power could take up to three or more days because of widespread and significant damage to the energy network.
As of Wednesday afternoon, MidAmerican tracked at least 26,474 customers in Davenport remained without power.
“I’m 52 years old and I’ve lived in Davenport my entire life and I don’t remember anything this bad,” said Stephanie Howard, who gathered with a few other friends at Jackie Sutton’s house in the 1600 block of North Ripley Street.
“My mom is on oxygen and we had to rent a generator just to keep it going,” Howard continued. “It’s been hard on people — especially older people who can’t get out.”
Sutton said she’s spent “all day, every day” on her front lawn since Monday’s outage.
“We do have Hy-Vee nearby and we’ve been going there to get fresh food,” Sutton said. “People were worried at first — computers were down in a lot of places and so they couldn’t use EBT. For some people it’s the only way to get something to eat.”
Sutton stopped talking and Howard looked up from her phone. Their eyes narrowed. A MidAmerican bucket truck crawled past on 15th street.
“I hope they find something soon,” Howard said.
Back on the front porch of the little yellow house, Kaucher made the best of no power.
“I've been reminded how much I like my neighborhood and my neighbors. I hate feeling cut-off, but at least I've got my front porch. I’ve been able to get my gas stove to light, so I count myself as lucky,” she said. “And I have a car, so I can get around. One thing I have to have is coffee. So both mornings I’ve gone to get coffee.
“No power doesn’t mean no coffee or no neighbors. No way.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!