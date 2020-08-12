No power? Welcome to the Quad-Cities 'front-porch lifestyle'

No electricity. No cable. No Wi-Fi.

Except for the intermittent sound of a chainsaw and the delighted squeals of children running the block, all was quiet Wednesday morning on the 1500 block of North Ripley Street.

No power and climbing temperatures put Ripley Street residents on their front porches and front lawns. At least there was a breeze and a chance a neighbor might pass by.

And there was always traffic to watch. Eyes on Ripley Street narrowed and left their phones or their children to track the MidAmerican bucket trucks moving east and west along West 15th and West 16th streets.

“We’re watching and we’re waiting,” Helen Kaucher said after she finished piling tree limbs next to the garage behind her little yellow house at 1502 N. Ripley.

“It’s good to finally see those MidAmerican trucks in the neighborhood. It would be better to see them stop and do something.

“Those trucks have been circling us for a while now.”

As if on cue, a bucket truck moved slowly along 15th Street, a yellow light flashing on its hood.