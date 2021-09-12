No, Quad-Citians aren't overdosing on ivermectin

An anti-parasite drug, ivermectin is commonly used to fight worms in large farm animals and is approved to treat certain parasitic worms in humans. It is readily available in a form and dosage for humans, but it is not an antiviral medication, and there is no evidence it is effective in preventing or treating COVID-19.

Both Chun and Noble stressed they could pass along only the cases reported to their respective poison control centers. Some cases go to local emergency rooms and are never reported.

A check with Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity showed there have been no cases of people seeking emergency help because of ivermectin poisoning.

Ivermectin's original use to combat COVID-19 is the story of doctors searching a wide array of drugs to help those who contracted the virus during the early months of the pandemic. After what seemed like some very early, but limited, success, ivermectin's use spread through South America and Africa. It remained in use in countries that do not have widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

Ivermectin made its first big media splash in December 2020, after Dr. Pierre Kory, called it a “wonder drug” in the battle against COVID-19 while testifying before a Senate panel chaired by Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson.