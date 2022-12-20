No word from Davenport Schools on allegations of racial slurs during basketball game

It's been 14 days since Davenport North High School boys basketball coach Marquez Davis took to social media and claimed three officials made racist remarks about his team during a game at Pleasant Valley High School.

An official statement from Davenport School District in the wake of the claims said the district planned to work with the Pleasant Valley School District and the Mississippi Athletic Conference, or MAC, to investigate the allegations.

The status of such a review or investigation is not clear.

Reporters followed up with the district on Friday, Dec. 16, and Monday, Dec. 19, and district spokesman Mike Vondran said there were "no updates at this time."

The Davenport School District has not commented on the investigation or submitted any review of the alleged incident to the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

Pleasant Valley Schools Superintendent Brian Strusz said the Davenport School District was handling the investigation since the allegations were made by an employee of that district. Pleasant Valley officials reported what they knew about the incident to both Davenport Schools and the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

Strusz said Mike Botts, officials coordinator for the MAC, also made a report about the incident.

Botts said he would not comment on the alleged incident until Davenport Schools issued a report.

A spokesperson from the IHSAA said he was "in the dark" as to the status of any investigation, despite the fact Pleasant Valley contacted the IHSAA after the allegations were posted on Davis' Facebook page.

"Pleasant Valley contacted us and said an investigation would take place. We have not heard anything from the Davenport School District," IHSAA spokesperson Chris Cuellar said. "We have never heard anything from Davenport North since the incident was reported."

Todd Tharp, basketball administrator from the IHSAA, said he," ... hasn’t heard anything more on this situation, either," Cuellar said.

Davenport School District officials released a statement Dec. 7, saying they planned to work in conjunction with Pleasant Valley and the Mississippi Athletic Conference for the incident-review process.

"Both districts take issues of conduct very seriously and await the results of the review being conducted by the MAC Conference," the statement said. "The Davenport Community School District is also launching an internal review immediately. The district will work closely with Pleasant Valley schools and the MAC Conference."

Davis posted about the incident on Facebook, named the three referees and wrote that each had directed racially derogatory terms toward him and his players during a Dec. 6 game at Pleasant Valley.

In the post Davis pledged, "As a leader of a racially diverse basketball program at a public high school, I feel it is my responsibility to make sure I do everything in my power not to let this get swept under the rug."

He concluded the post by reiterating the pledge.

" ... I will not stop until something is done. Even then, it won't be enough, but you can bet I'll NEVER let it go unaddressed."

One day after making the post Davis said he was not permitted to discuss the matter with the media, because of his coaching contract. He did share plans of another meeting with the district that was to be held on Dec. 9.

The Quad-City Times reached one of the accused officials, who said, he had been a referee for 48 years, estimating that he and the two others who were named by Davis have been an officiating crew for eight to 10 years.

“I have been asked by the conference to make no comment,” he said. “It will all come out in the wash.”