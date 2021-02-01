'Nobody seems to give a good damn about older folks': The struggle to get access to COVID-19 vaccine

"The demand is out there for the vaccine. And we know a fairly large numbers of seniors simply don't have either access to the internet or the ability to work the technology to sign up."

Kopp said people in need of assistance can leave their own message at the end of the CASI message.

"We are doing the best we can," Kopp said. "Part of the problem is that we get our vaccine from the Scott County Health Department, which get its vaccine from the state, which gets shipments from the federal government.

"So the Scott County Health Department does not know from week to week just how many doses it will get. So we don't know how many doses we will get. So it's not like we can make a list of 4,000 people and give them a date and time."

Scott County Public Health Deputy Director Amy Thoreson said high demand for the vaccine has had a ripple effect on public health and other agencies attempting to administer the vaccine.

"It is pretty difficult when you have 25,000 people for 500 vaccinations," Thoreson said. "Part of the reason we went to the online signup was simply because the number of calls into the health department overwhelmed everything else.