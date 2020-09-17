North Scott High School closed after 11 positive COVID-19 tests

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Scott High School officials announced Thursday it is closing the school and suspending all activities after a total of 11 students and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting made the decision Thursday afternoon in the wake of five positive test results in the morning.

Stutting estimated over 200 students will be asked to quarantine. Included in the quarantine are the students who play for the varsity volleyball team and the sophomore football team.

Stutting said face-to-face learning will be suspended for two weeks. All activities, including practices, will be suspended for the same length of time.

A news release from the school noted the Scott County Department of Health " ... informed us that Northern Scott County has had a dramatic increase in positivity rate. One week ago our positivity rate was 8.7%. In the last three days it has increased to 11.8%."

The release also noted the Scott County Health Department informed school officials the number of positive cases in Eldridge has double in the last month, and noted "(Eldridge is) projected to double the number yet again in less than a four week time period."

Stutting said officials have have no evidence of a school spread.