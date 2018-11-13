Rep. Cindy Winckler shared “the good, the bad and the ugly of our state budget” with the Davenport School Board during an open forum at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Winckler cited the board’s five-year plan that, while not set in stone, was originally pinned to hopes the district could get more than 1 percent in supplemental state aid. While the board won’t know for sure what the funding level will be until mid-February, that hope will likely remain unfulfilled.
“Since we are no longer setting supplemental state aid 18 months out, the school funding level that will be a part of that revenue estimating conference will be 0 percent,” she said. “Anything else that the Legislature decides will be coming out of new revenue; we’re talking about $101.7 million increase. … We’ve already spent it about three different times. We do have to have a balanced budget.”
Winckler, a Democrat, said she was sharing this information because the board will be well into making decisions about next year’s budget before the state supplemental aid is set.
“It does not look very bright,” she said. “Our revenue last year was 4.9 percent increase, but they never projected something as low as we’re seeing in that October revenue estimating conference. I wish I had better news.”
Republican tax cuts were cited by Winckler as a cause for the lack of funding, and the goal with the cuts was to “make the business climate more attractive.”
“It’s amazing to me that they never realize that investing in education is the biggest impact you can have on a positive business climate,” Winckler said.
The board also heard update from Interim Superintendent TJ Schneckloth about on ongoing special education audit and Associate Superintendent Bill Schneden on disproportionality issues that have long plagued the district and triggered threats of more oversight from the state.
Davenport will attend the Iowa State School Board on Wednesday morning
“In this short time, we have really worked hard to be on the same page as our state adviser," the interim superintendent said. "She speaks for the state, so we really see her as an ally, and we’re working hard to utilize her.”
But, admittedly, the district has "a long way to go." It has reviewed only 56 percent of the individualized education plans — a sort of care road map for children in special education — ordered by the state, and only 4 percent of the hours of compensatory education have been completed.
Schneden's update on disproportionality focused on identifying key issues with data, specifically preschool opportunities, the FAST literacy program, attendance, referral rates, removals, suspensions and advanced coursework.
“For example, less that 50 percent of our kids have a preschool experience, and even fewer of our African-American kids do,” he said. “ … We’re going to be focused on the data and coming back and reporting and guiding the work around disproportionality.
“If we don’t get the results from our buildings, who don’t get the results from their teachers, who don’t get the results from their students, we’re not going to be able to accomplish this work.”
In the open session, David Stage, a longtime custodian in the Davenport district and a member of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), asked the board to “stop threatening people with outsourcing,” and offered to donate 1 percent of his salary back to help balance the budget.
“This is something that we wrote up. It says ‘I, blank, employee of the Davenport Schools … voluntarily donate 1 percent of my salary for the remainder of 2018-2019 fiscal school year … due to the lack of funding the district received from the state,” Stage read from a piece of paper. “It’s a shame that we even have to come here because the state’s not giving us what we deserve. … We’re being cheated.”