Nova Singers, under the direction of Laura Lane, will present performances of “A Nova Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport, and 7:30 pm. Saturday, Dec. 15, at First Lutheran Church in Galesburg, Illinois.
The ensemble’s newest Christmas CD, “Stars,” will be released at the concerts.
The program will include “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy,” as well as lesser-known music such as “Wexford Carol” and Britten’s “Hymn to the Virgin.”
“Stars” includes several songs recorded live at last year’s concert, including “A Shoot Shall Come Forth,” and “Carol of the Bells.” A brief reception will be held after the Galesburg concert to celebrate the CD release.
The concerts also will feature classical guitarist Angelo Favis, award-winning performer of solo and chamber music.
Tickets are available at www.nova singers.com or at the door. Admission costs $18; $15 for seniors; students are free. For information, go to www.novasingers.com or the group’s Facebook page.