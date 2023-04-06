Chances for flooding in Davenport have risen once more.

Hydrologist Matt Wilson, of the National Weather Service, said there is about a 50% chance flood waters in Davenport could reach 20 feet, but did not give a specific percentage for how likely a major flood is.

In 2019, the Mississippi River crested at a record 22.7 feet and the sand-filled HESCO barriers gave way to the river’s pressure. The breach resulted in more than $30 million in lost revenue and damages, according to estimates.

In a normal year, the average risk of a major flood is about 25%, according to the NWS. During the last few months, estimates of major flooding at Lock & Dam 15 in Rock Island have been the following:

Feb. 9: 25%

Feb. 23: 69%

March 9: 82%

March 24: 67%

In Davenport, action stage has been reached when the water rises to 13 feet. Minor flood means the water has reached at least 15 feet, moderate flooding is calculated at 16 feet and major flooding at 18 feet, according to the NWS.

Wilson said the latest update is more in line with what the weather service was predicting in early March. With temperatures warming, the timing of the river to crest has shifted to the last week of April or the first week of May.

Colder than normal temperatures have allowed the snowpack up north to hang on, he said, but with the unusually warm weather expected next week it will melt much faster.

"We kind of ticked all our boxes for factors that increase our chances for a more severe flood season," he said.

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the river levels at Rock Island were 11.77 feet. Wilson said it is expected to reach 14.1 feet by the middle of next week. On the Rock River near Joslin, flooding is already happening.

The river is expected to crest Friday afternoon at 13.8 feet before slowly receding. Wilson said this could change if more rain comes this week.

“This could be the start of a more severe flood season than we hoped for," he said.

Thursday morning, Scott County Emergency Management released a statement saying based on the predictions, river crest levels could be reached by the last week of April through the first week of May. County officials encouraged residents to begin preparing and to stay aware or the changing river levels.

County residents outside of city limits can pick up sand and sandbags at the Pleasant Valley Fire Station.