One dead, 33 more test positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island

The Rock Island County Health Department reported another COVID-19-related death Monday.

Rock Island County Health officials said a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized died Monday. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Rock Island County increased to 53.

“We are saddened to report another death today, said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “The average age of cases today is 43. Younger people might be able to fight off this virus, but they can spread it to people who might not be as strong. Please help the most vulnerable in our community by wearing a mask, keeping at least six feet between you and others, and washing your hands.”

In addition, the health department reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,061. The county's 14-day positivity rate is 6.6%.

There are 16 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,612 new confirmed cases Monday, including eight additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state's total to 221,790 cases, including 7,888 deaths, in 102 counties.

Illinois has a reproduction rate of .99 and the state's 14-day positivity rate is 4.2%.