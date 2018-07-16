One Human Family of the Quad-Cities will hold a “fun raiser” from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Hickory Gardens, 3311 Hickory Grove Road, Davenport.
Food and beverages will be available at the event that will include a silent auction and "bridge- building” activities.
A “scream room” will be available for those who need to decompress from national and international news.
According to a news release from the Rev. Rich Hendricks, pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities and co-convener of One Human Family with Rabbi Henry Karp, the group has been offered a grant of up to $10,000 for every dollar that can be raised by the end of July.
The group is known for its red, white and blue signs in English, Spanish and Arabic that welcome everyone as neighbors. The group has task forces on immigration, education and community awareness.
For more information, call Hendricks, 563-940-9630.