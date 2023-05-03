Late Wednesday evening, firetrucks and ambulances illuminated the 1800 block of West 40th Street in Davenport.

Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said the call came in about 9:18 p.m. for an apartment fire in the Carlton Apartments, a few blocks west of the Walgreens on Kimberly Road.

By 10 p.m., firefighters were seen using the aerial ladder to spray water onto an apartment where smoke billowed from the roof.

The building was occupied at the time of the fire, and heavy fire damage was sustained on the third floor, the chief said. As a result, the building suffered extensive water damage, and multiple families were displaced as a result.

One person was transported to a hospital via ambulance. Their condition is unknown. Firefighters also rescued several animals, including six cats from one apartment. Residents draped in blankets held on tightly to their rescued animals as crews searched every apartment in the building for others.

Carlsten did not know if there were any pet injuries or fatalities but confirmed there were no injuries to fire personnel. Responding were Davenport fire and medic. More information is expected to be released Thursday.

