Davenport firefighters work the scene of a structure fire at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of 40th Street on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Davenport. One injury was reported by fire officials.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A resident carries a dog and cat as Davenport firefighters work the scene of a structure fire at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of 40th Street on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Davenport. The cat was carried out of an apartment on the third floor of the complex by the firefighter. One injury was reported by fire officials.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport firefighters work the scene of a structure fire at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of 40th Street on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Davenport. One injury was reported by fire officials.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport firefighters work the scene of a structure fire at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of 40th Street on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Davenport. One injury was reported by fire officials.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Residents embrace as Davenport firefighters work the scene of a structure fire at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of 40th Street on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Davenport. One injury was reported by fire officials.
The building was occupied at the time of the fire, and heavy fire damage was sustained on the third floor, the chief said. As a result, the building suffered extensive water damage, and multiple families were displaced as a result.
One person was transported to a hospital via ambulance. Their condition is unknown. Firefighters also rescued several animals, including six cats from one apartment. Residents draped in blankets held on tightly to their rescued animals as crews searched every apartment in the building for others.
Carlsten did not know if there were any pet injuries or fatalities but confirmed there were no injuries to fire personnel. Responding were Davenport fire and medic. More information is expected to be released Thursday.
A resident carries a dog and cat as Davenport firefighters work the scene of a structure fire at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of 40th Street on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Davenport. The cat was carried out of an apartment on the third floor of the complex by the firefighter. One injury was reported by fire officials.
Residents embrace as Davenport firefighters work the scene of a structure fire at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of 40th Street on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Davenport. One injury was reported by fire officials.