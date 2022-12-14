One teen shot, another arrested in Rock Island

A 16-year-old is in custody after a reported shooting and armed robbery in Rock Island.

Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Rock Island Police responded to UnityPoint Trinity after an 18-year-old male arrived with a gunshot wound to his hand. He told police he was the victim of an attempted armed robbery in the 2500 block of 5 1/2 Avenue.

The assailant was described as a Black man wearing a blue puffy coat. Police did not receive any calls of shots fired at the time of the incident. However, police are investigating a shooting in the same block that occurred Monday afternoon in which police were notified of shots fired.

In Monday's incident, police also were called to the hospital after a 22-year-old man sought treatment for a gunshot wound to the knee.

During the armed robbery investigation Tuesday, officers found a 16-year-old male who matched the description of the suspect described by the shooting victim. He was detained and found to be in possession of a stolen handgun.

Just after 10:30 p.m., detectives acted on a search warrant for a residence in the 500 block of 24th Street that was linked to the investigation. The 16-year-old was then transferred to the Mary Davis Detention Facility, where he is being charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of stolen property.

No further arrests have been made at this time. Both incidents remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.