Oleksandr Krutko arrived at the corner of Elmore Circle and 53rd Street wearing a zip-up hoodie and Nike sweatpants.

It was a little after 10 a.m. Friday in Davenport and the temperature on the breezy grass-and-concrete peninsula in front of Starbucks hadn't reached 20 degrees.

The chilling cold didn't bother Krutko.

He and about a dozen other people were on the corner to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Krutko lived in Kherson, Ukraine until Russian bombs drove him and his family from their home last year. He held a sign that read, "Thank you USA."

"I have lived in Davenport for two months," Krutko said. "I am here today to say thank you to the United States for taking me and my family. My city (Kherson) was bombed and then the Russian occupied it for a time."

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent up to 200,000 soldiers into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022 in the biggest invasion in Europe since the end of World War II.

The year of fighting throughout Ukraine has killed an estimated 7,200 civilians, according to the United Nations, though many Ukrainian officials say the number is much higher. Earlier this week, five people were killed in Kherson as bombs fell on apartment buildings.

"Just before we left, we stopped at a gas station for gas," Krutko said. "Ten minutes later, that gas station was gone. The bombs fell on it. Russian bombs. The Russians, they bomb civilian areas — places where people live and work.

"There are terrible things going on. What is happening is Russian terrorism. So I am here also to remind people of the terroristic acts of the Russian military."

Ukrainian officials allege Russian forces have committed mass executions in the city of Mariupol, where the mayor reported 21,000 were killed in April 2022.

"We are here to remind people that it has been a year and the conflict in Ukraine is still ongoing. The Russians are using terrorism and people must know that," said Lyudmyla Lyashenko, who moved from Ukraine 20 years ago and is one of the founders of the Ukrainian Society of Eastern Iowa. The group organized Friday's rally.

"We are here to stand with Ukraine's defenders, the soldiers fighting to keep the country free," Lyashenko, 42, said. "And we want to encourage other countries to stand with Ukraine. There are things we can send — first-aid supplies, things like that. But there are things we cannot, like weapons."

Erin Hergert came across the Mississippi River from Rock Island to join the rally. She's been a part of a number of gatherings protesting the Russian invasion.

"My husband, Mark, and I have wanted to show our support for the Ukrainian people," she said. "Mark couldn't be here today because of work, but I can. And if all I can do is sit on a corner and wave a flag, I will. I think people have to know what is going on."

Hergert is dismayed by some of the support shown to Putin and his policies by politicians and people throughout the U.S.

"A lot of people are misguided, easily influenced by what they are presented in the media," she said. "I was raised to always question authority. This war scares me. And if there are people who think Russia is justified, that scares me, too."

Xenya Mucha drove to the rally from her home in LeClaire. She echoed Hergert.

"I'm disturbed when I hear politicians supporting Putin," the 67-year-old said. "We don't support terrorists or negotiate with them. Putin stands for terrorism. Why is it anyone would possibly support that kind of leader?

"If we haven't learned anything from history, shame on us."