Online seminar will discuss redlining in the Quad-Cities

Slavery. Segregation. Civil rights.
Black history has been oversimplified, a message Davenport Ward 7 Alderman Patrick Peacock delivered last week when reacting to legislative efforts to defund school districts that teach any portion of The 1619 Project, " a New York Times project that "aims to reframe the country's history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States' national narrative."
A local effort to dig deeper into Black history continues next week.
Those looking to learn more about Black history in the Quad-Cities and the ways in which segregation was preserved throughout the United States and Iowa can attend the virtual presentation "Redlining: A History of Systemic Racism in Our Community."
The Zoom presentation will be 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. Organized by the Davenport Civil Rights Commission and carried by the Davenport Public Library, the presentation will talk about about redlining and historical neighborhoods, as well as other issues of systemic discrimination in Davenport.
Davenport Civil Rights Commission Director Latrice Lacey will lead the presentation.
"I think we, as a nation, are struggling to find our footing in the effort to understand inequality," Lacey said. "Looking at redlining is one of the ways we can get a sense of where we were and where we are now."
Broadly speaking, redlining is the systematic denial of various services or goods by federal government agencies, local governments, or the private sector. More specifically, redlining was a widespread practice throughout the U.S. followed by cities and real estate developers to segregate communities by ethnicity, nationality, or religious faith.
Until the 1968 Federal Fair Housing Act outlawed the discriminatory practice of redlining, Black residents of Davenport weren’t allowed to rent or own homes north of Locust Street in Davenport.
As Lacey pointed out, there were a number of other areas throughout Davenport reserved for white residents. She pointed to a redlining map that included the following information for developers and lenders near a highlighted area of the city just west of the McClellan Heights neighborhood:
"This area is known as one of the colored districts," the legend on the map read. "No loans will be made in this section. The colored element seems to be at a standstill in terms of growth and I understand there will be a decline."
Various forms of redlining and racist rental and sales policies have persisted to the present day.
Those who wish to attend the Zoom presentation can start the registration process at: davenportlibrary.libcal.com