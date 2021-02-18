Online seminar will discuss redlining in the Quad-Cities

Slavery. Segregation. Civil rights.

Black history has been oversimplified, a message Davenport Ward 7 Alderman Patrick Peacock delivered last week when reacting to legislative efforts to defund school districts that teach any portion of The 1619 Project, " a New York Times project that "aims to reframe the country's history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States' national narrative."

A local effort to dig deeper into Black history continues next week.

Those looking to learn more about Black history in the Quad-Cities and the ways in which segregation was preserved throughout the United States and Iowa can attend the virtual presentation "Redlining: A History of Systemic Racism in Our Community."

The Zoom presentation will be 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. Organized by the Davenport Civil Rights Commission and carried by the Davenport Public Library, the presentation will talk about about redlining and historical neighborhoods, as well as other issues of systemic discrimination in Davenport.

Davenport Civil Rights Commission Director Latrice Lacey will lead the presentation.

