Less than four months from its next production, Opera Quad Cities will hold its inaugural gala dinner at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at the Figge Art Museum Grand Lobby, 225 W. 2nd St.
Featuring a cash bar, the dinner is $50 per person, and includes grilled sirloin steak and sautéed chicken breast, with wild rice and asparagus, and Grand Marnier chocolate mousse. After dinner, a 30-minute program will showcase soprano Shelley Cooper, mezzo-soprano Kelly Hill, tenor Eric Ashcraft, and bass-baritone Saul Nache.
“It's going to be a fun evening — light, simple, elegant, and hopefully to generate lots of enthusiasm about fine singing, what the opera company can do to bring that to the Quad-Cities,” said company president Ron May of Moline said.
“We hope to make the dinner event an annual event,” he said. “We're looking at lots of innovative ways to bring opera to unusual, interesting places, not just theaters, but in a wine bar, or coffee house. This will be just a fun evening of sharing beautiful music.”
Founded in 2001, Opera Quad Cities is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the musical art of opera and related programs in the community. Last year was the first time in 10 years the group produced a fully-staged opera with sets and orchestra, Mozart's “The Marriage of Figaro” (in English).
It was done in June at St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center, a first-time partnership among Genesius Guild, Opera@Augustana, Opera Quad Cities and the SAU music department.
This June 14 and 16, they will stage Gilbert & Sullivan's operetta “The Pirates of Penzance” at Ambrose, with a cast including Shelley Cooper, assistant professor of musical theatre at Augustana College in Rock Island.
Cooper has performed all over the world for companies such as Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Chicago Summer Opera, Orlando Repertory Theatre, Bangkok Theatre Festival, Simbiose Produções in São Paulo, Brazil and the Venetian in Macau, China.
Cooper's roles have included Johanna in “Sweeney Todd,” Nellie in “South Pacific,” and Cinderella in “Into the Woods.” Her original one-woman show, “La Divina: The Last Interview of Maria Callas” has been performed on three continents. At Augie, she's directed “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “Big River” (Mississippi Bend Players), and this spring's “How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”
For the March 10 gala, “we have a mix of local singers and singers from the Midwest; there are so many well-trained singers looking to build their resumes, build their experience, but have few outlets to do that,” May said. “We got tons of interest from all over for the gala fundraiser.”
Saul Nache, an East Moline native who performed the title role in “Figaro,” has been a soloist in the region with the Peoria Bach Festival, McDonough County Choral Society, Handel Oratorio Society, and Quad City Choral Arts. In 2009, he was a vocal fellow at the prestigious Tanglewood Music Center and was district winner of Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions in 2008.
Kelly Hill, a Bettendorf native, has a master's degree and artist diploma from the Yale School of Music, and is pursuing a doctorate of musical arts at the University of Iowa as a recipient of an Iowa Performance Fellowship.
Recent performances included Opera Theater of Connecticut in the title role of “Carmen,” and a debut with the Hartford Opera Theater as Elizabeth Proctor in “The Crucible.” Other Connecticut credits include Prince Orlofsky in “Die Fledermaus” and Mrs. Sedley in “Peter Grimes.”
Eric Ashcraft of Moline, who also performs around the world, recently sang Pinkerton in “Madama Butterfly” with Arizona Opera Company and Opera International in Washington, D.C. Recent engagements include a debut at Carnegie Hall in Schubert’s Mass in G and opera gala at Interlochen Arts Festival.
Reservations for the gala dinner are due by Sunday at operaqcgala.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 309-797-4648.