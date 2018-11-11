Kwik Star Festival of Trees is about to get underway, giving you a chance to purchase or bid on a nature-oriented basket made by me!
Festival is a fundraiser, after all, so just about everything you see inside the RiverCenter is for sale – trees, rooms, stockings and baskets assembled by people and companies in the Quad-Cities.
Here's what you'll get if you buy mine:
• A 500-piece puzzle of a snowy owl on a tree branch.
• A "Birds of North America" card game designed to help young people (or old) with bird identification.
• A pack of eight notecards with a luna moth on the cover. (You can use these to write old-fashioned, personalized notes to someone.)
• An Audubon Birds coloring book with 24 (pre-sharpened) colored pencils. What I really like about this coloring book is that across from each uncolored page there is a picture of the full-color Audubon print to use as a guide in making your very own creation. The book contains 40 pictures including the American flamingo, my favorite, just because it's so exotic looking. But also, passenger pigeons, a cerulean warbler, a Carolina parrot and so forth. You can get into the adult coloring business with an avian flair.
• "A Sand County Almanac," the book by Iowa native and conservationist Aldo Leopold that has added much to our understanding of, and appreciation for, conservation. If you haven't read it, now's your chance. It's a classic.
• For wild birds, I've included a finch feeder sock, with seed, and black oil sunflower seeds pressed together in the shape of a bell that can be hung from a red cord.
• Tucked in the bottom of the basket are three small packets of common milkweed seed, the kind that grows up to be a plant that supplies food for monarch butterfly caterpillars and the butterflies themselves. These seeds should be planted shallowly yet this winter so that they go through a period of cold before spring. The optimum time for planting is just before a snowfall. Good luck in figuring that out.
All items were purchased locally at Blevins Bird Shop and Art Gallery in the Village of East Davenport, the Figge Art Museum and Books A Million bookstore.
CHRISTMAS STAMPS: In keeping with my tradition of reviewing the year's new Christmas postage stamps, I'm giving the 2018 offerings a "C" for average.
The new secular stamps feature four views of Santa Claus painted by commercial artist Haddon Sundblom. Each is a detail from larger paintings originally published in ads for The Coca-Cola Co. from the 1940s through the early 1960s. Sundblom is the man credited with refining the modern image of Santa Claus. I say "C" because I'm not all that fond of Santa.
The religious offering is Madonna and Child by Bachiacca, an Italian Renaissance painter from Florence whose real name was Francesco d’Ubertino Verdi (1494–1557).
The painting from the early 1520s shows the Christ child clutching a bouquet of jasmine, a symbol of divine love, alongside the Virgin Mary’s profile.
Also among the holiday offerings:
• Global Poinsettia, which can be used to mail a 1-ounce letter in this country and any country where First-Class Mail International service is available.
• Kwanzaa, a new stamp, the seventh designed for the Pan-African holiday since 1997. Kwanzaa takes place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, and brings family, community and culture together for many African-Americans.
• Hanukkah, a new stamp issued jointly with Israel Post. Hanukkah celebrates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem in the second century B.C. after it was reclaimed from armies that desecrated the sanctuary. The stamp features a Hanukkah menorah created using Jewish folk art papercutting techniques. This year, Hanukkah begins at sundown Dec 2.
Several stamps from previous years also are available, including Diwali, celebrating a Hindu festival, and Eid Greetings, commemorating the two most important festivals — or eids — in the Islamic calendar.
Now, it's time to get cracking on that Christmas Letter, along with some choice pictures representative of another year on planet Earth. Despite all the easy ways to stay in touch through social media (easy for some!), I enjoy mailing out missives of my year, and I enjoy receiving them as well.
A FINAL THOUGHT: Before we completely leave fall, I'd like to share this from Albert Camus: "Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower. And a reminder that nothing lasts forever."