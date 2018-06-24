A friend gave me the most amazing book.
Titled "Drawn from Nature," the slim hardcover brims with scanned images of birds, insects, animals and plants that were "drawn" by gluing pressed flower petals, leaves and stems of plants into positions that create pictures. No colored pencils or paint brushes were involved.
The book is the work of Helen Ahpornsiri, 30, an artist in the United Kingdom, who said in an email that she began making illustrations with pressed plants around four or five years ago.
"It began as an experiment when I tried making a fern weevil using pressed fern fronds, (and) I continued onwards from there," she wrote.
"I had studied illustration at university and always enjoyed working with untraditional media. I find it interesting to use a material which already holds connotations of its own," she wrote.
I previously have associated the craft/art of flower pressing with older people (such as myself) with time on their hands, but I see that's not the case.
The Ahpornsiri uses are "grown or foraged responsibly before being placed in a flower press," she writes in the book.
"After one to six weeks of pressing, the flora and foliage is flat and ready to use, preserved in their natural colors, with no paints or dyes. Each piece is then cut and delicately positioned to form detailed illustrations, all brimming with the intricate twists and tangles of plant life."
Ahpornsiri's skill and artistry amaze me. How does she "see" the bird that can emerge from the pressed leaves and flowers of ferns and other plants? Related text accompanies the pictures.
Asked to pick a favorite illustration in the book, Ahpornsiri points to a barn owl with a black background.
"I had to sort through hundreds of leaves to find the right shapes and sizes to give a symmetrical look to the face," she wrote. "It took a long time but I think it was worth it!"
The friend who gave me the book is totally energized with the idea of how making pictures from pressed leaves and petals might grab the imagination of children and thereby get them hooked on nature and the outdoors.
"Drawn from Nature" is available for $15 on Amazon.
Aphornsiri also sells prints and notecards on Etsy, and you can find a time-lapse video of her creating her pictures on Youtube.
FALCON UPDATE: Dave Sebben, the MidAmerican Energy Co. employee who watches over the peregrine falcon nesting box atop the company's building in downtown Davenport, said last week that "we have three extremely large chicks now."
That's great news!
A pair of falcons has been nesting in the box since 2003 and, through 2014, they fledged 17 young. But then during 2015, 2016 and 2017, there was very little activity around the nest and no eggs.
This year a pair of falcons — Sebben isn't sure of their identities — laid four eggs, the most ever at one time. Something apparently happened to one of them, but the fact that three hatched is heartening.
"One has ventured outside the nesting box, and they should begin to get their ‘flight instructions’ within the next couple of weeks," Sebben said.