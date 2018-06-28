I knew that the Bettendorf school district was building a new Grant Wood elementary school, so I understood that the existing building eventually would go.
But I didn't realize until I drove by one night after work what an effect that demolition would have on me.
I approached from the east, where the kindergarten room used to be. The entire school site was encased in a chain-link fence, but I could see that the windows of this room had been removed, allowing a straight-shot view to the other side. The room was empty, vacant, not long for this world.
And, suddenly, the tears just gushed forth. One after another they washed down my cheeks as I let myself think of all the memories — all the memories! — I have from this school.
I ask our children, Kelly and Matt, what they remember from Grant Wood and they pause. Now 30 and 29 years old respectively, they don't spend a lot of time pondering their grade school days.
Finally they both come up with the names of Mrs. Hirsch (Lynn) and Mrs. Nolting (Suzanne) as remembrances. Not only were these women outstanding teachers in art and music, respectively, but they taught students all five years. Of course students would remember them more than single-year teachers.
Kelly also recalls tornado drills, another every-year experience. "We had to go out in the hallway and sit criss-cross and put our heads down with our hands on our necks."
Another memory is having a computer in her room in fifth grade — something she really took to — and that the gym that doubled as a cafeteria was "really tiny."
"It seems big when you're there, but then you get to middle school and, yikes! It was tiny by any standard."
When I ask them if they remember all the highly creative art projects they made — decorative masks from gallon milk jugs and quilt squares from wallpaper samples and three-dimensional fish — their responses are hazy.
Ditto for all the fabulous music programs and other performances. Kelly, don't you remember when you portrayed Dolley Madison and gave your speech all by yourself on the stage in front of a packed (they were always packed) house?
Matt, don't you remember the song with motions (they all had motions) about McDonald's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut and a Burger King? How about the dinosaur program in which the students when boom-boom, boom-boom with their feet on the risers or the concert featuring "One Moment in Time"?
And the Christmas programs. In the 1990s, these programs were still held in the aforementioned tiny gym before being moved to a larger venue elsewhere in the district.
I don't know how early one had to arrive to get a seat, but I never made it. So, coming in with all seats taken, my husband and I would flatten ourselves against the south wall, one of us hosting a suitcase-size video-cassette recorder onto our shoulder. We always came from work and were always wearing coats (it was cold, and we had to park far away) so we very quickly became uncomfortably hot.
So, what about these tears? Why were they falling? What were they for?
I am not necessarily sad to see the 1960 building go. It served well and now there will be a bigger and better school that also will serve well.
Maybe the tears are because there was so much invested in this old Grant Wood. So many hopes and worries and joys and effort. Maybe the tears are simply a recognition that something important happened here. It certainly deserves that much.