Bill says hello.
On this weekend of friends and family getting together, I thought you'd like to know how Bill is doing, Bill Wundram who was always in the thick of things at the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
The long-time columnist's contributions of writing, ideas and irrepressible enthusiasm were so significant that there's a statue of him on Times' property, right along with jazz legend Bix Beiderbecke, long-time race director Ed Froehlich, former Times editor Dan Hayes and signature runners Bill Rodgers and Joan Samuelson.
So Bill, who retired from the Times last May after 74 years — yes, dear reader, you read that right —, sends his greetings. I can report from a recent visit that he, Helen and their cute little Havanese, Molly, are doing well.
The Wundrams spent the winter in Florida and returned around Easter to their house with the shady screened-in porch where Bill spends a lot of time reading. In a wicker basket are The New Yorker and Smithsonian magazines and his most recent book, Bill Geist's "Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America."
He also keeps up on the Chicago Cubs, who, you may know, are No. 1 in the National League Central right now.
And, after so many years of writing a column, the ideas keep bubbling up. Did I know that there's a nursing home in the area that has chickens on its property? The administrators thought chickens might be interesting to their residents.
Did I know there is a Tesla charging station at the Hy-Vee on Utica Ridge Road? "Who uses it?" Bill asked.
A couple of weeks ago the Times ran a story about a mid-1800s house that burned in southwest Davenport. Bill was pretty sure he had been in that house, written about that house, and he, Helen and son Tim went to find it. Unsuccessfully, as it turned out. But it could still be a story.
He knew all about the "Convict Road" in Louisa County that I wrote about last week, as he had written about it as a young reporter. He also recalled that when he was young, parents in Davenport's west end warned their children not to ride their bikes too close to Pine Knoll, lest they get TB. Pine Knoll, a former tuberculosis sanitarium, was in the news recently because a developer plans to turn the vacant building into senior housing.
Referring to the demise of the iconic Volkswagen Beetle, Bill recalled "the first Bug in the Quad-Cities."
"It was on 3rd Street, in front of Sass Music," he said. "There were people standing all around it. Somebody said, 'You better get down to 3rd Street. Something is going on.'"
I mentioned that today's Home & Garden story would be about Buchanan School where, you may recall, Bill got his early formal education.
I wondered aloud about a building across the street that must have been a store of some kind because its front door is set on the diagonal at the corner, as was common with stores years ago.
"Pat McGrath's grocery store," Bill shot back, not missing a beat. "Mary and Steve worked there. It was a great place for kids to run across the street to get candy. And they had colored tissue paper for making turkey notes," he said, laughing at the memory. "That's how I got into turkey notes."
(Turkey notes are little rhymes written on tissue paper that is rolled up into a cylinder with frills on the ends that people exchange at Thanksgiving. Example: Turkey red, Turkey blue, Hope those ‘taters, Don’t taste like glue.)
At 94, Bill's health is humming along; he has a nine-lives history considering the stroke that knocked him down in 2013 and the heart issues from last November that were fixed during two nights of procedures at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
He misses being able to drive.
A highlight of the summer occurred one recent evening when he and Helen were at an area bar-restaurant for Taco Tuesday. Seated at a table, Bill felt a tap on the shoulder. A nicely dressed woman said, "I'm Pinkie's daughter."
For once, Bill said, he as speechless.
"Pinkie? Pinkie? MY Pinkie?"
Yes, the woman beside him was the daughter of one of Bill's most memorable column subjects: a street walker he nicknamed Pinkie because, as he so famously wrote in 1995, she wore "a pink headband pinching her dark-at-the-roots-curls."
About a year after the column ran, Bill received an anonymous letter saying that Pinkie had died of an overdose. Among her effects was Bill's column, carefully clipped and folded. Getting mentioned by Bill had made her very happy and brightened her drab life, the letter writer said. "She was very proud of that column."
"I cried," Bill said of meeting Pinkie's daughter. "I cried. I did."
Such is Bill's connection with people, which is why he wants to say hi.