As I was driving home the other night, waiting for the light on Bettendorf's State Street to turn north toward the Interstate 74 ramp, I realized that there was more than sky above my car.
Some space had been filled in by the new deck of the new Interstate 74 bridge. I was sitting under where cars will pass in 2020 or so. Construction on the bridge is really progressing. If your normal travels don't take you that way, I recommend a look.
And don't miss the small bit of art, of beauty, incorporated into concrete work on the east-side embankment. The entire bridge will be a thing of beauty, but the concrete waves bring that beauty down to earth.
WOMEN'S EQUALITY: A friend supporting the Women's Equality Day celebration being held today at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, emailed me some information about a woman named Ella Grace Bushnell-Hamlin (1853-1936).
Women's Equality Day celebrates the anniversary — 98 years this year — of the 19th Amendment that gave (gave? is that really the correct word?) women the right to vote.
My friend had been looking for a Davenport suffragist, and found one in Bushell-Hamlin, who was one of seven Iowa delegates to the 32nd annual convention of the National American Women's Suffrage Association, according to research by Maryan Wherry, formerly of Western Illinois University.
In 1904, Bushnell-Hamlin and another woman incorporated the Trident Publishing Co. at 101 Brady St., Davenport, publishing two weekly newspapers for several years.
Some of her editorials supported unions and the prohibition of child labor. Favorite topics were literacy and pure food. At various times, she ran for Davenport school board and the U.s. Congress, both unsuccessfully, according to Wherry's research.
Bushnell-Hamlin died at the age of 83, having lived from the time when her family came to Iowa from Michigan in a covered wagon to five years short of a war that would make the United States a world power.
One obituary referred to Bushnell-Hamlin as a "city character." She is buried at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Another gravesite I'll need to look up.
MORE ON INSECTS: I hope I'm not boring you with my new-found interest in insects and caterpillars, and my equally new-found realization of how important they are to keeping our planet intact.
Most people like butterflies and moths, but to have them, we have to be willing to tolerate caterpillars first. On our plants. Eating our plants. That can be difficult.
Inside this section you'll find an article from the University of Illinois Extension about three different kinds of butterflies/months, and what their caterpillars look like, and what they eat.
There's also a story about the four things pollinators need to survive.
MORE LICENSE PLATE LOVE: Here are five of my latest sightings:
OTDRSMAN (Good for you!)
ILV2HNT (Another way of looking at the outdoors)
RAINDRP (On roses, and whiskers on kittens)
MINSOTA (And here you are, stuck in Iowa!)
LVN LIF (Me, too)