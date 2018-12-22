Dear Betty and Sylvester,
It's been 14 years since we've had Christmas in your house. That was such a great time. Since the year I met your son until the year you moved out, I never missed it. Twenty years.
And maybe now that you're in heaven you no longer care about things of this Earth, but I'd like to tell you what's been going on.
You'd like the people who bought your house.
Doug Chambers is a mechanically minded guy whose wife thinks he "can build about anything." He works for John Deere Information Systems in East Moline, and Stacie is a homemaker. They have five children ages 15 to 24, each of whom was brought to them by God in a unique and special way, as Stacie explains.
The family was on a tight budget when they moved to the Quad-Cities from Kansas in 2005, and they were desperate to find a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house. They had looked at several places and were getting discouraged when they walked into your home, and then everything changed.
Over this past summer, Stacie sent me an email that I shared with Dave and the rest of your family.
"This house was such a blessing to us," Stacie wrote. "When we walked into this house, we knew we were home. As (our) five kids have grown into teens and young adults, we use every inch of this house.
"We are so thankful for Sal (Sylvester's nickname) and Betty and the work they put into our home 60+ years ago. It has had two large families raised in it now. Well, we're still working on ours.
"I've wanted to write this for a long time," Stacie continued." I want their children (that's us) to know how much we appreciate their dad's hard work and dedication. We think of them often when we see the unique things in the house."
In other words, Sylvester, they value the work of your hands. And, Betty, they must sense your presence.
The Chambers got the history of your home from Arlene, who doesn't live next door anymore, having moved to Florida. But while she was still in Davenport she explained how you, Sylvester, personally built the house with a hammer and nails on weekends and when you got home from your second shift job at the former International Harvester plant in East Moline. And that you moved in during October of 1951 when Dave was just a baby.
Stacie knows you designed it yourself, too, because she found the blueprints you left in a closet. She's very happy to have them, by the way. I know this because I just recently went to the house for a visit.
Some things change
I was nervous. I hadn't seen it since the day we helped you move, and there are a lot of memories there. What would it be like to step back into that?
And what if, heaven forbid, the house looked ill cared-for?
I needn't have worried on either score.
The moment Stacie opened the front door, I knew everything was good. Three things hit me simultaneously: the beauty of the oak floor in the living room, two curious dogs and a welcoming scent like that of a candle shop.
Ah, yes!
Next came the kind of head-spinning feeling one gets when one sees something very familiar that is somehow changed. Like when a person who has been very heavy loses a lot of weight or someone you knew as a teenager is suddenly 65. It's the same person but ... different.
What's the same about your place is that it's still a home, and the people living there love it.
Stacie toured me around. She and her husband removed the living room carpet to show off the hardwood floor you laid down. They repainted it (a couple times, now), so that the room has one bright teal wall and three light gray walls with a light gray border around the arch to the kitchen so as to accentuate this neat design feature.
And I noticed right off that they have individual pictures of their five children hanging on the wall opposite the front door, exactly as you did, only on the other side of the arch.
You should see what they did to the ceiling fan; it's not plain brown anymore. Inspired by an idea on Pinterest (a place on the internet), Stacie spray-painted the fan black and brushed a few gray stripes on the blades. Pretty snazzy.
The kitchen is snazzy, too, with new white wainscoting on the bottom portion of the walls and red on the top, divided by a border of gray. Your handmade birch cabinets are solidly in place, complete with their original chrome handles.
"We thought about new cabinets or new handles, but these just are the character of the home," Stacie said.
The counter top with its metal band has been replaced by solid surface, although Stacie said she did give this some thought because "an aluminum front is back in — it's vintage."
The main floor bathroom has been redone, and the room you used as a spare bedroom/office/sewing room is now the master bedroom.
It's quite the place.
Some things stay the same
I know you may wonder about the dogs, Sylvester, but as you said time and again, "Everybody's different." Nowadays people think of dogs as part of the family, not as farm livestock that should remain outside.
As Stacie and I stood in the kitchen, I explained how in later years, we (Dave and I and our children) came over every Saturday morning to visit. Sometimes other family members dropped by and a party broke out.
And it was here where we gathered every Christmas Eve for the big family dinner you prepared. I think my favorite was the corned beef with homemade noodles.
I asked Stacie about their Christmas tradition. As it turns out, the family usually is gone over Christmas, she said. They travel to Kansas where both she and her husband have relatives. Two days before leaving they have a fun-food dinner and open their presents — each child gets three because the Wise Men brought three — and then they pack up.
So it's a different kind of tradition. And we all have different traditions now, too. We all miss what we had at your house. But time moves on. Now each of us celebrates with our own families, in our own ways.
We had great teachers, though, and I believe the Chamberses are great teachers, too. What you taught is not necessarily how to celebrate, but the reason for, and the value of, celebration.
Until we meet again. Love, Alma