A year ago next Saturday, Caroline O'Sullivan-Jens was awakened by pouring down rain.
Oh, no!
O'Sullivan-Jens was devastated to think that all the planning and preparation that had gone into the "Paint the Lot" event scheduled for later that day at the Family Museum in Bettendorf might be washed out.
The event to celebrate the museum's 20th anniversary called for individuals/groups/families to buy a space in the museum's parking lot and then, with paint and brushes supplied by the museum, create a permanent painting of their choosing.
O'Sullivan-Jens, the museum's guest services coordinator, need not have worried.
The rain stopped, the clouds parted and the event turned out to be more fun and successful than she had hoped, with about 55 parking spots painted.
And the fun is still going on for anyone who stops to look.
O'Sullivan-Jens herself painted a stained glass mosaic as a trail run, but the picture that stands out for her is the "firefly in a jar" done by a teenager who arrived right as the day began and was among the last to leave.
"It is so cool," O'Sullivan-Jens said. One can see the outline of a jar against a navy blue night sky with a firefly inside.
In a recent cut through the lot on my way to the library, I definitely had to stop and admire. The whole lot is joyous — joyous because of the colors and because the pictures celebrate human creativity.
"Everyone who did it, loved it," O'Sullivan-Jens said.
I believe it. I didn't do it, and I still love it.
If you haven't been by to see the lot at 2900 Learning Campus Drive (Spruce Hills Drive and 18th Street), I highly recommend it. You might even be inspired to pick up a brush or colored pencil for your own enjoyment. (One of these days, I'm going to get to my barn quilt.)
At present, the museum isn't planning a redo anytime soon, although O'Sullivan-Jens says there's a lot of chatter about it.
Pictured here is the firefly in the jar and a couple of other favorites.