We've all read that spending time in nature can make us feel better, physically and mentally.
Why is this? I think it's because we are part of nature and separating ourselves from it — holed up in air-conditioned rooms, occupied by technology — cuts us off from something that we are hard-wired to need.
In her 2013 book titled, "The Urban Bestiary: Encountering the Everyday Wild," author Lyanda Lynn Haupt takes a step beyond just spending time.
She advocates careful observation of animals in our own backyards or city parks, the "everyday wild." See what you learn, she suggests. See what you feel once you get to know these common animals a little bit better.
The bulk of her book is a chapter-by-chapter treatise of various urban animals, including the coyote, mole, raccoon, opossum, various birds and trees that, while not animals, are more relational than we have previously thought.
I learned something from each chapter.
Coyotes. These slender, sinewy animals get a bad rap when sighted in urban areas. There are too many of them, and they can eat our pets, even livestock. Haupt's point is that it's not so much that they are in our area, but that we are in theirs.
"Once the ghosts of the plains, coyotes have become the ghosts of the cities, living among us, watchful, quiet, and largely unseen," she writes. "The ones we happen to glimpse are just the ones we happen to glimpse."
Research indicates there may be many more than we realize, with thriving populations in cities such as Chicago. In urban areas they have become more nocturnal than in the wild because they are trying to avoid us.
Her conclusion is that they aren't a physical threat to adult humans. Just leave them be, especially if they have young, and keep your small pets inside.
Now, I am hoping to see one some day.
Moles. Every year, as home and garden editor, I receive emails from companies pitching ways to kill moles because people married to their golf-course lawns just can't stand to see the damage a mole causes.
Really, Haupt says, just leave them be. They usually leave on their own.
Opossum. Haupt has her work cut out for her here. Most people are universally repulsed by the sight of an opossum — their white, pointy faces and ratty tails. We just don't like them.
But Haupt plows ahead, pointing out what makes possums unusual and, for the most part, harmless. They have 50 teeth, for example, more than any other North American mammal, and they our only marsupial. Also, they are more afraid of us than we are of them. If we need to remove one from a building, a broom is your best bet.
The book was interesting throughout, but I really perked up when I got to the last chapter on humans and how we can live more meaningfully.
First, Haupt advises, grow some of your own food. "Making some of our household goods makes us feel healthy, happy and creative — it allows us to disengage, even if just a little, from the crazy-manic consumer economy."
Not only that, but working in the soil has been shown to lift melancholy, she writes. I know I have found this to be true for me. I do a little weeding and trimming, and I immediately feel better.
Haupt says humans are lifted from the downward spiral of melancholy by outside light, physical movement and a bacteria in the soil called mycobacterium vaccae, that appears to act upon the neurons in the brain that produce serotonin.
The latter helps to regulate metabolism, sleep, anger, mood, anxiety and coping responses to stress. It calms nerves, reduces anxiety.
A drawback of modernity is that by liberating us from the need to work the soil, it has separated us from a source of everyday joy and health.
Another suggestion: Keep track and carry a pencil. "When we are prepared to see, somehow more is given," she writes.
Finally: Cultivate a still spot. I love this one. Every day, or as often as I can, I sit on our front porch in my Aldo Leopold bench. (It's called that because the design was invented by Leopold, a seminal conservationist who wrote "A Sand County Almanac." The bench is for one person only and its construction makes one sit up straight and pay attention.)
I sit and observe the trees, squirrels, birds, wind, rain, clouds. On a recent Sunday I shared this still-spot experience with husband Dave, as we both sat on the step below the bench, watching, for nearly a half hour, the senseless (to us) racing around of several brown ants and their interaction (sometimes of a fighting nature) with one large black ant.
"Sitting still in one place, outside, is an essential activity ... it will refresh and restore us, as it schools us in another kind of knowing," Haupt writes.
We are made for this.