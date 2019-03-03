Finding gold in the Q-C Times' clip files
In reporting on the recent death of community leader R. Richard "Dick" Bittner, I had occasion to visit the Times library, a room in the back of the building filled with all kinds of old stuff including 11 metal file cabinets.
These aren't your usual office file cabinets, though. These have shallow drawers made to hold envelopes — thousands and thousands of envelopes — roughly the size of so-called business envelopes. And in these thousands of envelopes are thousands of newspaper articles clipped through the years by a librarian in the days before computerized archiving. Sports was separate.
These files are buried treasure. You pull open a drawer, leaf through the alphabetized envelopes and — voila! — there is the envelope you want.
Reaching inside and pulling out the carefully clipped, folded and dated articles gives me feeling akin to tearing paper off a Christmas present. You never know what you'll find.
In looking up a person about whom numerous stories were written, you will find not only the stories — clips — but small black and white photos that went with them. You can see how hairstyles changed through time, how hairlines receded, beards came and went.
I'm about the only person who ever consults these paper files anymore. I'm not sure younger reporters know they exist, or how to find anything.
We have two sets: one is for people and is straight-forward. You have a name, so you look it up. The subject file is a different matter entirely. You had to understand the mind of the librarian and how she filed things: Birds, Birth control, Bishop's Buffet.
But say you wanted clips about the murder of John Doe and any subsequent arrests. You wouldn't find them under "Doe." No, you needed to look under Crime, (comma) Murder, (comma), Doe.
Another vexing subject was schools. If you wanted a clip about Davenport Central, you would begin with Education, (comma) then Davenport, (comma) then high schools, (comma) then Central.
Similar: Hospitals, (comma) Rock Island, (comma) Franciscan.
Former longtime reporter Shirley Davis used to say that Count Basie, an American jazz musician, was filed under Royalty, but she may have been joking.
The idea that every story in the paper got clipped and put into its own envelope is, today, somewhat mind-boggling. Even more mind-boggling is that anyone ever found anything.
I well remember the days when we had an afternoon edition with noon being the drop-dead deadline. Reporters would fly into the library — sometimes called morgue — and begin riffling through clips, paper scattering everywhere in the attempt to find some key background fact for their story.
Say they were writing about the Mississippi River flood forecast. To set the forecast in perspective, they'd need to know what flood stage is, and the record. They couldn't look that up on a computer. They had to go to these little envelopes and hope they could find what they needed while the minutes ticked away. It's amazing we ever got a paper out.
Folding the clips back up was like re-folding a paper map, if you remember that. They didn't always return to their original configuration.
My foray into the library last week was to find out who Harold and Marie Bechtel were, as Bittner had been the trustee of two Bechtel trusts that have provided millions of dollars over the years to worthy causes in the community.
Nowadays there is a really slick computerized newspaper archives that will yield that information, but for me it was much quicker to pull the Bechtel clip file.
In picking through the contents, I found, in no particular order, that in 1968, Mrs. Harold Bechtel (no Marie in those days) was recognized for her 45 years of service to the St. Luke's Hospital (now Genesis) Auxiliary.
And I found a story from 1960 written by Bill Wundram that said Harold Bechtel, a prominent banker, kept "two rather incongruous items within reach at this desk as president of Davenport's First Trust & Savings Bank.
"One was a loaded shotgun, cocked and ready to shoot.
"The other is a big bowl of hard candy.
"Both are vital to the banking business, as Harold Bechtel sees it."
Wundram went on to explain that, with the gun, Bechtel was ready for robbers and that having a weapon on the premises lowered his insurance bill. The candy was to calm the nerves of people anxious about visiting a banker.
The oldest clip was from1943 (!). It reported that Bechtel had been commissioned for a special reserve of the United States Army that would help to keep order in countries that the Army was expecting to invade.
A follow-up clip from 1946 reported that Bechtel was a military administrator in France and Germany. In 1945, Bechtel's unit often was the first to reach the German cities that were falling to U.S. forces, according to the clip. Bechtel spoke German, so issuing orders in German, he would take charge of enemy troops until the American soldiers arrived.
Subsequent clips were mainly about earnings reports and other happenings at the bank.
In the Times' dim past, there were occasions when these envelopes were purged and thinned, but apparently clips deemed important were carried forward. Otherwise there would be nothing from the 1940s.
At this point in history, though, these files are a fixed entity. Nothing more is going in, and nothing is coming out. In these 11 drawers is all the news that was fit to clip in a half century, more or less, of Quad-City history. A treasure.