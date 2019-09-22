We're already hearing predictions for a cold, snowy winter.
The 2020 Farmers’ Almanac Predicts A "Polar Coaster" winter "with extreme temperatures swings and some hefty snowfalls," editor Pete Geiger writes.
The coldest outbreaks in late January are forecast to affect millions of people living in the Northern Plains into the Great Lakes, with the possibility of temperatures dropping to -40 in the Plains.
The Almanac also calls for above-normal winter precipitation over the eastern third of the country as well as the Great Plains, Midwest, and the Great Lakes. The Pacific Northwest and Southwest should see near-normal precipitation.
Closer to home, Steve Gottschalk, the amateur weather forecaster from Lowden, Iowa, foresees similar conditions. His outlook:
December, colder and wetter with more snow than usual. Looking for 3 storms of 3 inches or more snow.
January, colder and wetter. More snow than usual.
February, cold with near normal precipitation. Snowfall will be above normal.
March, colder and wetter than normal with above normal snowfall.
Gottschalk also has been on the lookout for woolly bear caterpillars. The folklore is that when they show up earlier than usual, it will be an early and cooler fall. The woolly bears are showing colder.
Also, "there are a lot of crickets around," he writes. "I have been using them for predicting snowfall since 1990. When they are more than plentiful it means a snowier winter. This bit of folklore has been correct 79% of the time.
Finally, he "heard there are a lot of mice trying to come in already which means a colder winter. The stores are doing a booming business selling traps and poisons to get rid of them."
As for the National Weather Service, from which science-based predictions originate, the winter forecast for the months of December, January and February, won't be out until the third week in October, Tim Gross, meteorologist with the Davenport office, said.
Winter weather is often a reflection of the El Nino or La Nina ocean-atmosphere phenomena in the Pacific waters off of South America, he explained. During an El Nino pattern, ocean surface temperatures warm to above normal which can lead to warmer, drier winters. During a La Nina pattern, ocean surface temperatures cool to lower than normal which can lead to wetter, colder winters.
At present, "we're in a neutral La Nina-El Nino," Gross said. In other words, this ocean-atmospheric pattern predicts neither one extreme nor the other.
We'll have to check in that third week of October.
OLD AMID THE NEW: Driving through a new Eldridge subdivision to tour today's "Fall Parade" home, I stopped by a much older home that also is part of the development called The Villas at Century Farm.
The 100-year-old Muhs farm house that stood on the ground when Colin Woods of Diamond Builders began development of the site in March of 2018 was moved to a different area of the property and is being renovated.
It already has new siding and windows and an attached, three-car garage in the back. As I climbed up on the front porch and peeked in the windows, I could see that the open staircase and hardwood floors were waiting to be refinished.
Woods said he hopes to have all the work, including a new kitchen and 2½ bathrooms, finished by Christmas.
The home won't be open during the "Fall Parade," but I've got it on my calendar as something to write about when it's finished. Watch this space.
HOW MUCH SAND: We haven't forgotten the flooding earlier this year.
Kathy Morris, director of the Waste Commission of Scott County, said that after the flood, the landfill buried 5,521 tons of sandbags.
It seems a shame that all this sand goes to waste, but Morris said she is not aware of a way to sanitize and re-use it.
RECYCLING UPDATE: Speaking of the waste commission, Morris also tells us that recycling markets are still depressed but here in Scott County, "we continue to market all collected materials.
"Our paper recycler is opening a new plant in October in Ohio," she wrote in an email. "This is anticipated to head the prices upward slightly.
"We’ve also heard that cardboard and plastic prices have hit the bottom and should start a steady recovery.
"I hope that by October we will have good news on the markets."
COFFEE AND CLIMATE: Reports of climate change and weather events in other parts of the world can be easy to shrug off because they don't seem to affect us directly. Here's one that does.
According to the AccuWeather Global Weather Center, a key coffee-growing region of Brazil has not had significant rain in three months. Also, temperatures have been above normal in the state, which has stressed crops, according to one analysis.
Brazil is the world's biggest coffee-growing country at more than 30% of the output, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In idle moments, I muse which I would miss more: chocolate or coffee.
It's a close race.