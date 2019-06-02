If you haven't planted your tomatoes, peppers and zucchini yet, you, like me, are probably getting anxious.
When is it too late? That is, when does it become impractical because there won't be time for fruit to develop before frost?
Martha Smith, horticulture educator for University of Illinois Extension, said that despite the feeling that we may have missed our opportunity, there's still time.
"The recommended planting date for a summer crop of warm-loving veggies (tomatoes, peppers and summer squash) is June 1, but you can also plant for a fall garden and that date is June 15," Smith said.
That, of course, presumes that we dry out by then and that the season thereafter is more normal in terms of sunshine and rain.
If you haven't purchased your tomato plants yet, Smith recommends that you seek an early-maturing variety such as Champion, that should produce fruit in 65 days.
That means if you got your plants in the ground tomorrow (Monday, June 3), you could get a tomato by Aug. 7.
Other tomato varieties, such as Beefsteak, are 81 days to maturity, which would put harvest around Aug. 23.
If you already have purchased your plants and have been waiting for a chance to get them in the ground, Smith suggests temporarily planting them in a larger pot until the ground is ready and then carefully transplant, although she adds that is "not the best of situations, though."
Sweet peppers also can be planted, as they mature in 60-90 days depending on the variety, but hot peppers can take up to 150 days, meaning planting the latter may not be practical.
Zucchini matures quickly, in 45 to 55 days, so that can be planted even into early August.
Cucumbers, though, are dicier. They take 50 to 70 days to mature, are subject to mildew in wet conditions and are very sensitive to cold, meaning that if we have an early frost, they are finished.
"So many people have not planted and are getting anxious," Smith said. "Others who have planted are hoping things don’t rot. If you live high and dry you are probably very close to the regular schedule."
THE WEATHER SO FAR: We all know that May has been wet. How wet? Through Thursday, the Quad-Cities had received 9.72 inches of rain compared to the normal of 4.32.
As for temperatures, though, we're not that far off from normal, which surprised me.
I feel as though it's been cold, but according to the National Weather Service, Davenport, our average high for the month of May through Thursday was 71 degrees, compared to the normal of 72.9, and our average low was 50 degrees, compared with our normal of 50.7
OTHER WET WEATHER CONCERNS: Smith, of Illinois Extension, said she expects to see fungal issues — anthracnose on trees and powdery mildew, for example.
Gnats are already here and stagnant water will promote more mosquitoes. Some plants will succumb to root rots.
But, as they say, only time will tell.
"What I hope doesn’t happen is the rains completely stop and temperatures soar," Smith said. "All this lush growth may suffer substantially."
CONCERN FOR FARMERS: None of this anxiety about backyard gardening in any way compares with the stress on farmers whose livelihood depends on getting crops planted. My heart goes out to them.
One of my most vivid memories of my dad is from sometime when I was in high school, and he was behind on spring planting. As she swung his body up onto the seat of the tractor, he turned his face to me and there was a look in his eyes that scared me. I never wanted to see that again.
But I understood: If there is no crop, there is no income. Then, what? Your banker will carry you only so long.