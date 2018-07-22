One of my favorite pieces in Davenport's Figge Art Museum is a stained glass window made by the famous Louis Tiffany Co., a favorite because of its beauty and the story associated with it.
It was created about 1905 for the family mausoleum of the Denkmann family in Rock Island's Chippiannock Cemetery. The Denkmanns were partners with the Weyerhausers, making their fortune in lumber.
In April 1976, Chippiannock's superintendent noticed the window was missing from the mausoleum and, upon investigation, found that the entry gate had been forced open and the window stolen.
Some 20 years later, thanks to the dogged efforts of the superintendent's son, Greg Vogele, and a great amount of good luck, the window was located in New York and returned to the Quad-Cities.
No one was ever charged with the theft, but it occurred at a time when the graves of wealthy families in largely unprotected Victorian-era and early 20th-century cemeteries across the country were being looted by professional thieves for windows, statues, bronzes and other antiques.
It is possible that whomever hit Rock Island was part of one of those rings.
In the interest of safety and so that the general public could enjoy the window, Denkmann family heirs decided after the window was returned to draw up a permanent loan agreement with what was then the Davenport Museum of Art, now the Figge.
All this comes to mind because, on Wednesday, I received an email from Wendy Kaufman, of Marquette, Michigan, about a Tiffany window that was stolen from her family's mausoleum.
It was snatched around the same time as the Denkmann's and is still missing. Kaufman recently decided that before the death of her father, who is in his 80s, she would try to get it back. She is now contacting everyone she can find with a connection to the Denkmann window. She found me online because I wrote a story.
"I'm going to see what I can do," Kaufman said. "There's not a whole lot of Kaufmans left. I'm going to put my feelers out there. You never know."
We talked about how the internet makes contacting people so easy nowadays and how, if the window ended up in the hands of collector, maybe that collector has now died and the window has moved to a place where it can be found.
Given that the Kaufmans could afford to build a mausoleum with a Tiffany window, I was curious as to where they got their wealth, so I asked Wendy about that.
She said they were bankers and had helped with the building of the Empire State Building in New York City. Her grandfather, Louis Graveraet Kaufman, had built the mausoleum in 1918 for his mother, who had died in Chicago, she said. And a year later he began building a summer residence called Granot Loma.
I asked Wendy how to spell that and after we hung up, I went online.
Well! I found that Granot Loma is a grand estate in the Upper Peninsula containing a 26,000-square-foot lodge made of pine logs from Oregon. It sits on Lake Superior, surrounded by more than 400 acres, and boasts a mile-long private beach. Guests who stayed there over the years included George Gershwin, Fred Astaire and Cole Porter.
The lodge was sold out of the family in 1987, and is now listed for sale at $20 million, down from $40 million a few years ago.
I also learned that Wendy's grandfather was president of Chatham National Bank of New York and served on the General Motors board of directors for 22 years.
Wendy told me she had seen the Tiffany window when she was in junior high school, and is now on a search for a photo.
That will definitely be needed if the window is ever located.
When the Denkmann window was traced to New York, in the hands of a couple who had purchased it from someone in Colorado, not knowing that it was stolen, the Denkmann family had to supply all kinds of documentation to prove that the window was, in fact, theirs. And a court order had to be obtained to return it.
Two years after its return to Rock Island, a man named Alastair Duncan, who was a leading authority on Tiffany windows and had written several books, was convicted in New York on charges of dealing in stolen mausoleum art, according to an article in The New York Times. Duncan was aware of the location of most of the windows; he had written a book that included the title, "A partial list of Tiffany windows by state."
A federal court found him guilty of conspiring with a grave robber and antiques dealer to pilfer rare stained glass windows from cemetery mausoleums and resell them overseas for a hefty profit.
In trying to track down the Denkmann window, Chippiannock's' Vogele wrote to museums and auction houses with extensive Tiffany collections, thinking that if someone were trying to legitimately sell the window, a museum or auction house employee might have heard of it.
And that is where he got very lucky in his inquiry to a museum in Winter Park , Florida.
But, oh, what a lot of work it was to do this!
In those pre-internet days, Vogele had to send paper letters and photos, and he had to find addresses of auction houses and museums by looking them up in paper materials at the library. There was no Google search or any electronic databases of stolen art works as there are now.
Perhaps with new tools at her disposal, Wendy will be lucky.
"I realize it's been well over 37 years; however, I am a very positive person and, well, one never knows, do they," she said.
She promises to keep us informed.