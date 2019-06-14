I was pacing, leaving the room, turning off the sound. Basketball drives me crazy. Just too nerve-wracking.
But I had to watch. Had to watch to see if the Toronto Raptors would beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA (National Basketball Association) Championship.
And they did. Thursday night, the sixth game of the possibly seven-game series.
The reason for my interest is that Raptor head coach Nick Nurse is a 1985 graduate of my alma mater, Kuemper Catholic High School in Carroll, Iowa, and the youngest brother of Dan, who was in my class.
I'm pretty sure this is the closest connection I will ever have to professional basketball.
And just about everybody in Carroll, a town of about 10,000 in western Iowa, feels the same way.
Because of that, the Carroll newspaper — now down to just two issues a week — had a reporter in Toronto.
Brandon Hurley, one of the Herald's two sportswriters, convinced the editor to let him drive his Honda Civic 14 hours to Toronto, according to a story titled "The Iowa Reporter Working the Nick Nurse Beat at the NBA Finals" on theringer.com.
"No member of the NBA press corps has been working the Nurse story as hard as he has," Bryan Curtis wrote. "Before this season, few writers knew there was a Nurse story."
Hurley, who is 30, started working at the Herald in 2016. When someone mentioned to him that former high school star Nurse had become an NBA assistant coach, Hurley drove to Indianapolis to write a feature.
In 1985, Nurse led the Knights to the Class 3A Basketball Championship in 1985, the first and only time Kuemper has done that, beating Waterloo West.
Nick was the last of six brothers and two sisters, all (or most) of whom played basketball, so if there ever was to be a championship, it was up to him.
After Hurley wrote the feature story from Indianapolis, he became the world's foremost Nick Nurse evangelist, according to theringer.com.
"As Nurse morphed from obscure assistant to someone whose timeouts were scrutinized by Stephen A. Smith (an outspoken ESPN commentator), Hurley felt a gentle, I-got-there-first sort of journalistic pride," the story says. "His beat was now the world's."
This win under Nurse — in his first year as a head coach — likely will replace Carroll's other big connection to professional basketball. That happened in 1960 when the Minnesota (now Los Angeles) Lakers team plane got lost in a snowstorm and landed in a cornfield. The spot is marked by a plaque.
My only quibble: In looking up Kuemper on Wikepedia, I found, under the category of 'Notable Alumni,' the lone name of Nick Nurse.
What?