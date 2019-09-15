I caught wind of the possibility sometime during the winter: our son was thinking of competing in an Ironman triathlon. I pretended I didn’t hear.
An Ironman is an extreme sports event in which participants swim 2.4 miles, bike for 112 miles (like to the outskirts of Iowa City and back from the Q-C), and then "finish up" with a marathon race of 26.2 miles. The latter is the equivalent of 3.75 Quad-City Times Bix 7s!
The first time I heard of an Ironman was decades ago as I walked past the TV in our living room and happened to glimpse an obviously exhausted man staggering along a race course in Hawaii.
I quickly looked away.
I subsequently learned that the very first Ironman was held in 1978 in Hawaii, and that it is now the championship event of Ironman competitions held throughout the country.
Our son likely heard about the Ironman during his freshman year at Iowa State when he joined the university triathlon club and participated in an event in Alabama. (Or Arkansas. He was always unclear.)
That summer, he announced that he and a high school swimming friend were going to do an Ironman “on their own.”
Oh my.
The swim would be in West Lake, the biking would be around roads in rural Scott County and the marathon would be forth and back on the Duck Creek Recreational Trail.
Their swim began one summer day before I left for work and the marathon ended a little before 10 p.m. in Bettendorf’s Devils Glen Park. I hoped that would be the end of Ironmanning.
But now possibility had returned, only this time it would be a real event, sanctioned by the Ironman organization.
As a mom, I have spent 18 years and beyond trying to keep Matt from harm, from being hurt, and now here he was going to put himself deliberately in hurt’s way.
I did.not.like.it.
That's when daughter Kelly took the reins. She explained that this was important to Matt and as such, we should support him. We should actually GO to the event. We should cheer.
Oh.
This is no BHS pool
So, Sunday was the day, in Madison, Wisconsin. Kelly, my husband Dave and I met up with Matt’s wife Belén at the starting point overlooking Lake Monona.
The day was was cool, breezy and overcast and the water looked cold and leaden.Belén had a “tracker” app on her phone, so we knew when Matt hit the water about 7:10 a.m.
There was no way to recognize him in the water, and all the arms reaching up and down looked quite small compared to the vastness of the lake.
A total of 2,461 athletes had signed up to do this.
I wondered how Matt was feeling and what it was like to swim in a lake with waves and current and no lanes and no walls to push off from.
I thought about the distance. If you’ve ever been to a high school swim meet, you know there’s an event called “the 500” that takes forever because the swimmer has to go back and forth across the pool 10 times. The Ironman mileage is equal to doing 8.5 “500s,” or down and back a high school pool 84.5 times.
After an hour and 12 minutes of staring at small arms, Belén’s tracker indicated Matt was out of the water. Big relief. One piece done.
We stationed ourselves in an area where you can see the athletes running out of a chute to get their bicycles, having “transitioned” from wet suits into bike gear.
We kept our eyes peeled on the chute but from our distance, lots of people looked like Matt.
Then out of the noise of the crowd, Kelly picked up the sound of her brother's cough and caught sight of a man's hand going to his mouth. That was Matt! We all yelled, and he turned to wave before proceeding on to his bike. This was great!
For the bike portion of the triathlon we took a shuttle to the Madison suburb of Verona, hunkering down in our folding chairs at around mile 53.
After some time, the race leader at that point sailed by, head down, to thunderous applause and then …. nothing. Unlike the Bix in which next-place participants aren’t too far behind, this man had a tremendous lead. Wow.
As we watched, we remarked on the various types of gear, the duck-shaped helmets, the tires with covered spokes. A google search revealed that a very, very high-end bike wheel can be purchased for $8,000! (Matt’s bike, entirely outfitted, cost about $1,500.)
Eventually, several hours later (it all blurs together), the tracker gave us a heads-up and, after much squinting and false alarms, Matt came riding into view.
Again we yelled, and again he saw us. This time he veered over for a hand slap. My first thought was that his hand was cold. Why was his hand so cold? But he was smiling, so that was good.
Thereafter followed many more hours. The tracker showed his speed, sometimes faster, sometimes slower, coinciding with hills on the course.
Pace slows; hand slap is cold
We shuttled back to Madison to catch his “transition” between bike and running gear. He came out of the chute jogging and smiling but my stomach was in knots. He had been going non-stop now for about 8.5 hours.
And now he was to jog/walk for 26 miles? It is hard to cheer your child when all you really want is for him to stop!
So then came the longest part of the day. We went to a restaurant, ate, talked, repositioned our chairs, went to the bathroom, waited.
Finally, around 6 p.m., Matt came walking into view. Walking. Not even jogging. We yelled, and I got another hand slap. But again it was cold. And he did not look good.
We learned later that at mile 80 on his bike, the muscles around his right knee got very sore, a problem he attributed to an adjustment on his bike shoe cleat. He was able to jog only 7 miles of the marathon before he was forced to slow his pace to a walk.
Meantime, the first place winner, who finished in 8 hours, 34 minutes, was resting on his laurels, while volunteers in Madison were handing out “special needs” bags to those still competing. The pre-arranged bags contained food, meds, fresh socks and balms for chafing and blisters.
And people beside me were in non-stop cheering mode. “Way to go!” “You can do it!” “Stay strong!” “You got this!”
After about an hour of listening, I made up my own cheer. “Stop, stop, it’s OK, you can race another day.”
Heading for home
As shadows collected around the Capitol and the hours ticked by, Kelly, Dave and I decided we needed to head for home because Kelly worked the next day.
We packed our chairs, leaving Matt out on the course alone with just Belén to cheer. As we drove south we ran into rain and I imagined him getting wet, cold and sick. He had pledged that he would put safety before finishing, so I held that thought.
But by now I was torn. By now I hoped he WOULD finish because he had come so far and this was a goal he had been working on for months … and for this day that had become a month.
To get so close and not finish would be a heart-breaker. He had plenty of time — the course wouldn't close until 12:05 a.m. — but I also didn't want him out there all that time.
We drove mostly in silence, waiting for updates on the tracker that came less often as his pace slowed and his projected finish time inched back. Finally, it was set for 9:31 p.m. and as our car clock flashed over to 9:31 and still no word, the knot in my stomach tightened.
Please, let us hear from Matt!
Then, alert! He finished! Yes! He finished!
In moments, Belén sent a video of him crossing the finish line, smiling broadly.
“Matt Gaul, you’re an Ironman, buddy!” the announcer proclaimed over the public address system as Matt crossed the line, arms raised above his head. “Way to go!”
Yes. Way to go!