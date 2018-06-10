Breezing through Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, a couple of weeks ago, I stopped dead in my tracks as I approached the stairs to the south parking ramp.
There on a 30-foot wall — part of the hospital's new east main entrance — were affixed 100 blown glass sculptural shapes that one might liken to oversized dinner plates (12-, 18- and 20-inches across), or flowers.
The overall colors are orange and yellow with accents of red and green accents.
The work was done by Hot Glass Inc., Davenport, including owner Joel Ryser; his son, Jordan; Adrian English and four military veterans who were taking a class at the time.
The shapes are mounted on the wall in a free-flowing arrangement with special brackets made by GETT Industries, Milan, Ryser said.
Hot Glass is a hands-on, non-profit shop that provides people of all ages, particularly young people, with the opportunity to experience glass art.
The glass work is one of many art elements incorporated into the hospital's $150 million construction/reconstruction project, including a seven-story surgical and patient care tower, that opened a year ago.
Next time you're at Genesis, check it out. Or, make a special trip. Today the hospital is especially inviting visitors from 1-4 p.m. as part of the Garden Party of Grace Lutheran Church, a subject in last week's Home & Garden section.
There's even a self-guided art tour brochure that describes other works in the hospital, including the landscapes of Ellen Wagener, a Maquoketa, Iowa, native now living in Arizona and the Midwest prairie art of Pam Ohnemus, the bonsai enthusiast featured in Home & Garden two weeks ago.
Good job, Genesis, for supporting local art.
SEEDY MAPLES: Did you notice that some of the maple trees had so many seeds (whirly birds) this spring that, before they leafed out, they appeared almost brown?
I emailed Jeff Iles, chairman of the horticulture department at Iowa State University, Ames, and he said he thinks seed production on maples is cyclical and not necessarily tied to any environmental cues.
"In other words, it seems that many silver maples put on heavy seed crops in alternating years," he wrote. "We usually think of heavy seed production to be related to stress, but I don’t think that theory always holds up. But it was a late spring, which may explain the late arrival of leaves and the overall “brown” appearance of trees weighed down with ample amounts of seed."
OLD OAK TREE: Among the items in my recent emails was a notice from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources that it had received the donation of a 440-year-old white oak cross section. The tree was located along the Des Moines River north of Hartford in northeast Warren County.
The cross section will be on permanent display in the atrium of the Wallace State Office Building and can be viewed by the public weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FIRST CALENDAR: Like sighting the the first robin of the season, I have received my first free calendar for 2019. It came from the Yosemite Conservancy, one of many environmental organizations that send letters to my house seeking donations. And before I could get this news in the paper, I have since received a second, from the National Wildlife Federation. Will calendars become as numerous as address labels?
BIRDS AND GOLF COURSES: Several members of the Quad-City Audubon Society conducted bird counts at area golf courses last month, part of a nationwide certification program sponsored by a group called Audubon International that, despite the name, is not affiliated with the society.
The goal of International is to promote environmental stewardship at golf courses, often criticized for their use of water and chemicals to create perfect grass.
Bird counters tallied 68 species at TPC Deere Run, Jody Millar, area birder, said. Among the sightings were a resident turkey and a nesting barred owl.
At Glynn's Creek, part of Scott County Park, counters came up with 32 species, "which considering the late spring and early date of the count (May 1), was not a bad tally," Cathy Konrad said.
She was "especially pleased with the Swainson's thrush, the black-and-white warbler, and a kingbird sitting majestically on the 14th hole," she said.
The record for this year's counting of birds was 532 species, recorded at Jekyll Island Golf Club in Georgia, according to Audubon International.
Audubon International is a nonprofit environmental education organization established in 1987 and based in Troy, New York.
The National Audubon Society brought a lawsuit to prevent the organization from using the Audubon name. In 1991 a judge ruled that the National Audubon Society did not hold an exclusive right to the name Audubon, and had not shown that the use of the name by Audubon International was causing confusion.