Just over a week ago, the future didn't look real bright for Bill Wundram, beloved and longtime Quad-City Times columnist.
He'd been experiencing chest pains and was admitted to a hospital. After tests, he was told he had major blockages, and his choices were to either have surgery — a dicey proposition, given his age of 93 — or to do nothing and sort of fade away.
Those of you who know Bill might not be surprised to learn that he chose surgery.
When I called him at his home Thursday morning — he was out of the hospital in less than a week — he sounded great, and I told him so.
"Like the bottom of a furnace," he said, not missing a beat. (Get it? Grate? Like the bottom of a furnace? That was one of his favorite one-liners. The other was to be "like the top of a mountain" — "peaked," pronounced PEE-kid. It means to be thin and drawn or weak, as from illness.)
"I've been like that, too," Bill said, referring to peaked.
He had, as he explained, "two nights of heart procedures," performed at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street by Dr. Jon Robken, one of the foremost heart surgeons in the country.
"He told me if I hadn't come in when I did, I would be dead in 30 days." Now, Bill said, Robken told him, "I think you're good to last till you're a hundred."
At the time I called, Bill said he was "sitting with memories in my lap."
He was re-reading a letter from about 40 years ago from Henry Hook, a former publisher of the Davenport Times Democrat who had the nickname "Hollerin' Hank." The letter said that Bill's "opportunity for advancement were too obvious."
Bill chuckled at that. "You see where that got me."
He signed off by saying he needed to get to a doctor's appointment and that "I wish I was writing."
Certainly a mutual wish.
CHILDS' PLAY: Two weekends ago, we had a get-together on our family farm in western Iowa that included four children under the age of 8.
As we adults visited downstairs, the younger set raced off to explore the upstairs, thumping up the steps and back and forth among the four bedrooms.
Some time after they left, one of my sisters checked out where they had been and happened upon a most precious scene.
There, in a corner of one of the bedroom closets, was what apparently was a desk for playing school that the kids had made by collecting items from various rooms.
Somewhere they found a walker, opened it up, and put a large piece of corrugated board on top. They completed the desk with a clock, a glass jar full of colored markers and a roll of masking tape.
As I said, precious. And proving that children don't always need an electronic device to entertain themselves.
KUDOS TO DEB: I must give a shout out to Deb Braiser, a Quad-City Times editor of many hats — news, features, business, editorial page — who retired from the newsroom last week after 41 years.
She didn't write stories, but she came up with ideas. The reporter got the credit, but she was the genesis. And she made the stories better by honing, shortening, questioning and requiring more explanation.
Our annual "Salute to Academics" — the huge project recognizing area high school graduates — happened because of her hard work.
She has been the institutional memory that has made sure we didn’t miss the significance of people, places and events that would have been lost on a newcomer.
And as a line editor, she has caught thousands of errors of fact, of usage, of grammar, of style and of spelling, making our paper better. She put the “regional” in the Bi-State Commission, the “Quad-Cities” in Waterfront Convention Center and "international" in the Quad-City Airport.
Thank you. And now, we'll try to live up to your example.