The death this week of Lawrence "Happy Joe" Whitty prompted memories for lots of people.
... Memories of special occasions, of sirens and singing, and of the tongue-tingling taste of his various pizzas. My favorite: Canadian bacon and sauerkraut.
I also remember the Easter Sunday in 1994 when he brought a lamb — a real lamb — to services at St. Anthony Catholic Church in downtown Davenport. That was when the late Rev. Jim Conroy was pastor, and he liked to make every occasion special. Not that Easter isn't special in and of itself, celebrating the redemptive act of Christ, but he liked to add special effects of his own.
I had to hand it to Father, that lamb was something. But I did hold my breath that there would be no "accidents" as it walked down the aisle.
This memory also reminds me that Whitty, Conroy and the Quad-City Times' own Bill Wundram, columnist extraordinaire, were three of a kind, three showmen who could be expected to do the unexpected. Put them all in one room, and it might have exploded.
GREAT GRASS: As I left work two Fridays ago, I intended to take a picture of the downtown Davenport flower planters that held a type of purple fountain grass that really flourished over the summer.
I had written about these plantings in June when they were still rather little, and I wanted to follow-up with a report that the annual purple fountain grass called "Prince" — botanical name pennisetum purpuream — really outdid itself in height and width of blade.
I was going to recommend it to gardeners for next year. I'm still recommending it but, alas, by that Friday, all the planters already had been cleaned out so I couldn't take a picture. (In a totally different vein, this is a reminder that we can never count on tomorrow. Anything good that we can do today, we should do.)
THE PRAYING MANTIS: Some months ago I wrote a story about a company that is planning to build a large senior living complex in an area east of the Northwest Bank & Trust Co. building at the corner of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf.
I had long had my eye on this section of land because it was always planted in corn or beans and it had long been my intention to contact the owners to see if I could write a story about when they harvested the field.
Because it is so land-locked. How and where did they bring in harvesting equipment? Certainly they didn't drive down Middle Road with a combine. Or did they?
But this spring, I noticed the field wasn't planted. At first I thought that might be because of our late season, but as time went on, I realized it wasn't going to be planted at all.
I missed my chance for a harvest story (see above note about not counting on tomorrow).
One more thought on this: When I drove to the site to check it out for my story about the senior living development plans, I got out of my car and walked in closer. An old wire fence, left over from who-knows-when, did not provide much of a guard. It was entwined with vines (wild grapes?) and there were several wildflowers such as goldenrod.
But most amazing, as I looked down, somewhat startled, a praying mantis.
Where will this creature go when the land is bulldozed? That is a question for our time, and why it is so important for home gardeners to create habitat in their own yards. Because creatures of the natural world have fewer and fewer places in which to live.
GVT MEMORIES: On Friday there was a grand-opening of the Gordon-Van Tine Commons, an area of residential and commercial space at Davenport's Federal Street and East River Drive.
These spaces, including 113 apartments, were redeveloped in buildings that previously were the former Van Tine company, a national manufacturer of ready-cut homes that ceased operations in 1946.
Every so often, someone will send me Van Tine memorabilia that still floats around on eBay and elsewhere.
Pictured here today is the back of a postcard that speaks to a map on the other side (invisible in this picture, of course) with pins showing all the locations of Van Tine buildings. Quite a legacy.
WORDS TO LIVE BY: While touring the home of Robin Hintze for our story on Oct. 20 about her over-the-top Halloween decorations, I stopped short at a non-Halloween sign on one of her walls. Then I wrote down the words. The sign said: "Enjoy the little things, for someday you will realize they were the big things."