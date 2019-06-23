Karen Nelson, of LeClaire, is one of several Quad-City apron collectors we featured in a story five years ago, and she's still on the hunt.
Her specialty is gingham-patterned aprons with cross-stitch embroidery, and she found four at the Second Fiddle Sale of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Association.
"I always keep my eye open for ones I haven't seen before," Nelson wrote in an email with an accompanying photo. "The woven black-and-white dog fabric got my attention first, and then the three cross-stitch gingham aprons appealed to me, especially since my grandma collected swans."
Nelson adds that the Second Fiddle sale is a great event. She and several teacher friends have a tradition of attending it as a way of kicking off the summer.
"The most beautifully arranged displays of sale offerings - and benefits the Quad City Symphony," she wrote.
I missed writing about the sale this year; I'll do better next year.
And one more thing: Almost everyone, it seems, collects something. If you have a collection you'd like to share, please call me, Alma Gaul, at 563-383-2324 or email to agaul@qctimes.com
WINTER PLANT DAMAGE: The picture Gene Vincent, of rural Bettendorf, sent in of his dead hedge of burning bush shrubs (Euonymus alatus) shows the most extensive example of winter damage I've seen yet.
The mature hedge was 80 feet long.
What a loss!
"I will start in the near future to attack them with a chain saw," Vincent wrote. "I saw this same thing happening about 40 years ago when we lived much farther north, in Bremer County."
ABOUT THE SYCAMORES: A couple of weeks ago I wrote about sycamores, the lovely, tall landscape trees that are susceptible to a fungal disease called sycamore anthracnose, especially in cool, wet springs such as the one we had. The disease causes death of leaves just as they are emerging, but the trees usually outgrow it by now.
Because the problem has been going on for so long, I emailed Jeff Iles, chairman of the horticulture department at Iowa State University, Ames, to ask if there is something else amiss.
He said not to worry.
"Yes, the sycamore are taking their sweet time re-foliating this spring, probably due to the unseasonably low temperatures, but they are showing signs of progress here in my area, so everything should be fine in a few weeks," he responded.
Iles also noted winter damage to magnolias and any plants that are planted just a little bit out of their USDA Hardiness Zone And, he said, there was lots of animal predation this winter, too.
Creatures such as deer, rabbits and mice that can't find enough to eat because of snow cover turn to eating tree branches or bark. It doesn't take rabbits long to girdle a small tree.
ON A HAPPIER NOTE: Fran Fiedler sent in the accompanying photo of a yellow peony from a neighbor's driveway.
"I had never seen this color, and thought it was incredibly beautiful," Fran wrote.
AH YES: Friday was the summer solstice, the official start of summer, the day when the sun reaches its highest position in the sky, producing the longest period of daylight.
From now on, the days get shorter.
So enjoy the long days while they're here. We'll be into Halloween-Thanksgiving-Christmas before you know it.