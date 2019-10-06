CommUniversity is coming back!
CommUniversity is the program of adult education/enrichment classes that for 40 years was offered on Sundays in February at St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
But this year's program was to have been the last, as the volunteers who comprised the nonprofit sponsoring organization's entire staff decided to end the program.
Reasons included loss of a free venue in which to hold classes (St. Ambrose had provided space since the program's inception), the resignations of several key board members who tried unsuccessfully to recruit replacements and a drop in grants and donations to support the program.
But now I've learned that Black Hawk College's Professional and Adult Education program intends to bring it back.
Details are still being worked out, but it will be held at the same time — 2-4 p.m. during the four Sundays in February — on the main campus of Black Hawk in Moline.
This is exciting news. I've taken many interesting courses at CommU, including a life-changing yoga class, and I looked forward to more until this year's finish.
I know that many Iowa residents, for whatever reason, don't like to cross bridges into Illinois. It's like a foreign land. I hope that won't be a deterrent to attendance.
MORE ABOUT BLACK HAWK: Black Hawk has a great track record in adult education, and currently is the major source of such opportunity in the Quad-Cities.
At one time the Davenport community school district offered all kinds of classes — this is where I tried my hand at tole painting, for example — and I still run into people who mourn the death of that program.
I always browse the catalog of Eastern Iowa Community Colleges but except for cooking, the district is light on things I'm interested in. (My husband and I did learn how to wrap nori paper, though, in one of the sushi classes.)
And with the demise of CommUniversity, that left Black Hawk.
Just about every Sunday I publish Black Hawk class listings inside this section. This week there's conversational French, dining etiquette, drawing, essential oils, crocheting, ceramics, finding purpose in your life (no small endeavor), photography and cardio kickboxing. Quite the range.
Abbey Roodhouse, who runs the PACE program, said that some ideas such as etiquette and calligraphy have come from student requests, while others have been pitched by people who have a certain skill or body of knowledge they want to share.
A class in running an airbnb came about that way.
"We're always asking for ideas," she said.
And, yes, there are trends.
A class on macrame will be held next spring, for example. Macrame is the art of creating textiles such as wall hangings and plant hangers with knotting techniques that was highly popular in the 1970s, then fell out of favor. Now it's back.
If you would like to receive a catalog of Black Hawk class listings, call 309-796-8223 and staff will send you one. Or, go to bhc.edu/pace.
NO ANSWER: Sometimes the homes and gardens written up on this page came to my attention because someone called, and sometimes they are just places I've seen driving around.
The two homes featured today are the latter. I saw them as I drove by on my way to somewhere else, but I scribbled down addresses and eventually circled back and knocked on their doors.
Sometimes this works and sometimes it doesn't. The trick is getting past the initial (and understandable) wariness of "who is this person standing at my door?"
The day I knocked on the doors of the Fifers and the Hambletons, I also stopped by a third house.
Posted at the front door was this sign:
"Do not knock. No uninvited or unexpected callers. This is private property. We will not buy anything, nor change utility companies, donate to charity or listen to religious or political views or participate in surveys. And we don't want to sell our house."
Despite the warning, I rang the bell. (The sign said not to knock, there was nothing about ringing the bell. Plus I thought these people must have a sense of humor. And they had decorated for Halloween, after all. How unfriendly could they be?)
Alas, there was no answer, so I'll never know.