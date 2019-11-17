Kwik Star Festival of Trees begins this week, giving you a chance to buy a "VIP basket" filled with nature-oriented items assembled by me!
Festival is a fundraiser, after all, so everything you see there is for sale — trees, rooms, stockings and baskets.
So here's what you'll get if you buy mine: A 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle of a meadowlark sitting on a tree stump. A wildflower identification card game good for playing with children. A soothing nature sounds CD with bird calls. A pack of note cards with owls on the covers. A hummingbird feeder. A bell made out of bird seeds for hanging outside. A bag of black owl sunflower seed.
And a book that changed my life: "Bringing Nature Home," by Doug Tallamy, a professor of entomology at the University of Delaware in Newark.
Tallamy was in Davenport this fall, speaking with Richard Darke at the garden conference sponsored by the Scott County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Tallamy's main point is that while habitat keeps being destroyed because of development, backyard gardeners can help support biodiversity by planting plants that creatures — especially insects — need to survive. If enough people plant enough suitable plants, maybe insects and other creatures can find enough habitat to survive within development.
Insects are important because they "run the ecosystem," Tallamy told me in a pre-conference interview.
"Insects are not optional. It's not OK if they disappear. If they go, we go. There is no Planet B."
Reading this book and implementing its suggestions will mean that you are making a difference in the future of our planet.
In addition, most of the items in my basket were purchased locally at Pete Petersen's Wild Bird Shop in the Village of East Davenport.
That's a lot of good from one basket.
CHRISTMAS STAMPS: I send Christmas cards, so I always look forward to the new holiday stamp designs from the United States Postal Service.
This year there are two new four-pane selections, one with door wreaths and another of winter berries. I like them both. Neither is religious except in the sense that they celebrate God's creation and God is found in creation.
Of course if you want a specifically religious stamp, there are Nativities or Mother and Child stamps available from previous years, as well as other secular stamps such as snowflakes, gingerbread houses and so forth.
COMMUNIVERSITY 2020: We reported several weeks ago that — great news! — Black Hawk College, Moline, is picking up the CommUniversity program that had been offered for years at St. Ambrose University, Davenport. At the end of last year's session, organizers announced that, for a variety of reasons, the program was coming to end.
But the Professional and Continuing Education department at Black Hawk stepped up, and plans are moving along. Last week I received in the mail a "save the date" postcard for the Sundays in February when the classes will be held. "Many of your favorite instructors and topics will be returning, along with new ones," the postcard said.
So all of you (us) that have enjoyed these "for fun" classes on everything from quilting to Shakespeare in the past, take heart. Schedules will be mailed toward the end of December. If you have taken classes previously, you should receive one in the mail. If you haven't and want to be included, or have questions, call 309-796-8223.