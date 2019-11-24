HOMEFRONT: Mac and cheese is a new Thanksgiving favorite

Nearly seven in 10 Americans find people’s use of phones and other mobile devices at the Thanksgiving table annoying, but 43% still allow it.
That's according to a nationwide survey of 1,461 Americans conducted by Meyocks, a West Des Moines branding and marketing agency that sent me a news release about it.
"It’s ironic that most Americans say they want to be with family at Thanksgiving while disconnecting with them when they are there," Doug Jeske, president of Meyocks, said in the release.
Ironic is one word for it. I might also say rude.
The survey, now in its fourth year, had other interesting bits, too:
• For the first time, mac and cheese made the list of top 10 dishes served other than turkey. Three of 10 Americans (30%) say mac and cheese is typically served at their primary Thanksgiving meal. The top dishes continue to be mashed potatoes (81%), pie (79%) and dinner rolls (75%).
• Despite the 2020 presidential campaign gearing up, only 17% of Americans say that politics is usually discussed at the Thanksgiving table. (Thank goodness for small favors.) That’s down from 24% in 2016.
• Family joys remain the most popular topic at the Thanksgiving table, with more than half of survey participants (54%) citing this subject as part of the day’s conversation. Other popular topics include Black Friday shopping and the upcoming Christmas holidays.
• Praying at the table: One in five Americans (20%) say they never say a prayer at the Thanksgiving table. That’s up slightly from 17% in 2016.
Or, said another way, four in five DO pray.
RIVERBEND RETRO CLOSING: Attention millennials or other people interested in mid-century furniture, accessories, dishes and related items: River Bend Retro, 520 W. 2nd St., Davenport, is closing Nov. 30.
"Business was good," said Michelle Stroehle, who owns the business with her husband Joe. "We've been really busy. But we just can't keep up."
Joe still has his night job delivering pizza, and the couple is having a new baby in December, adding to their 18-month old. Something had to give.
"We might get back into it someday," Michelle said of the store.
Meantime, everything is 25 percent off, and merchandise is going fast.
As I wandered about one recent day, all kinds of things caught my eye. Ash trays that now appear ... quaint. Several quintessentially mid-century starburst clocks. A square, low-to-the-floor coffee table topped with a blue mirror and sided in blue velvet. A pair of white leather baby shoes in a box. An item I initially thought was a powder compact that turned out to be a women's shaver.
Neat stuff.
The Stroehles opened their Davenport store in November of 2016 after operating in LeClaire for about two years. They wanted to be closer to the housing redevelopments going on downtown and the age demograpic they were looking for.
The couple found their items at auctions and estate sales, and sometimes people who knew about them would call to say they were cleaning out grandma's house and would they like to come over and take a look?
"Everything we got was unique, not something you'd see every day," Michelle said.
Hours at the store are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is 563-579-2615.
There's still time to get that Mama's and Papa's album to replace the one you gave away when CDs came into vogue.