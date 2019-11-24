HOMEFRONT: Mac and cheese is a new Thanksgiving favorite

• Family joys remain the most popular topic at the Thanksgiving table, with more than half of survey participants (54%) citing this subject as part of the day’s conversation. Other popular topics include Black Friday shopping and the upcoming Christmas holidays.

• Praying at the table: One in five Americans (20%) say they never say a prayer at the Thanksgiving table. That’s up slightly from 17% in 2016.

Or, said another way, four in five DO pray.

RIVERBEND RETRO CLOSING: Attention millennials or other people interested in mid-century furniture, accessories, dishes and related items: River Bend Retro, 520 W. 2nd St., Davenport, is closing Nov. 30.

"Business was good," said Michelle Stroehle, who owns the business with her husband Joe. "We've been really busy. But we just can't keep up."

Joe still has his night job delivering pizza, and the couple is having a new baby in December, adding to their 18-month old. Something had to give.

"We might get back into it someday," Michelle said of the store.

Meantime, everything is 25 percent off, and merchandise is going fast.