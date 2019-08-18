I was searching on my computer for places to see in mid-South Dakota besides Wall Drug when I hit upon the Minuteman Missile National Historic Site.
I applaud our National Park Service for drawing attention to places that have figured into our history in ways many of us don’t often think about. The Stonewall National Monument comes to mind. It stands at the bar in New York City where an uprising against police repression in 1969 was a key turning point in the struggle for gay rights.
But a site dedicated to weapons that could have destroyed the world seemed off. It’s bad enough that we had/have these weapons; do we also have to talk about them?
The center opened in 1999 with a goal, as its website says, of illustrating “the history and the significance of the Cold War, the arms race and intercontinental ballistic missile development.”
Through a film and various displays, the visitor center provides an orientation to the Cold War and explains that huge missile fields with a total of 1,000 launch sites were scattered about the peaceful, largely unpopulated prairies of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Missouri.
Each silo, or launch site, was 80 feet deep and 12 feet in diameter, filled with an inter-continental ballistic missile topped with a 1.2 megaton nuclear warhead.
The missiles could launch on command and deliver anywhere in the world in 30 minutes or less. For every 10 launch sites there was a launch control facility that commanded and controlled them, manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week for nearly 30 years, 1963 to the early 1990s.
The film explains that the weapons were part of the policy of mutually assured destruction, or MAD, well-known to baby boomers like me. A strike by one nation would bring a counter strike by another, assuring both would be destroyed; therefore, neither one would strike.
The film also tells the story of how close we came — at least twice — to this not working.
In one instance, our instruments indicated that the Soviets had launched an attack. Our side was ready to respond in kind. Just in time, it was determined that the instruments were reflecting a training exercise, and the Soviets had not launched.
A second instance occurred when, for whatever reason, it appeared to a Soviet military officer monitoring equipment that the United States had launched. His orders were to counter-launch, but he disobeyed. According to the film, he simply didn't believe it. And time proved him correct.
Spliced between the I-don’t-know-whether-to-laugh-or-to-cry shots of school children diving under their desks during a nuclear attack drill are pieces of footage from real atomic blasts. Whether they are from Hiroshima or Nagasaki or tests, the film doesn't say. But they are horrifying.
Also part of the historic site are opportunities to visit a launch center, called Delta-01, or a silo, called Delta-09. Tickets to the launch center ($12 for adults) sell out quickly in the summer, so without reservations, we had to settle for just the silo. As I peered through the glass bubble covering the missile the first thing that came to my mind was that it was smaller than I had imagined.
In leaving, the overall impression I had of the story told by the visitor center is that Minuteman missiles were weapons of the Cold War, but now that’s over. Done. In the past.
Of course, the reality of nuclear weapons is not in the past.
While many of the launch sites have been deactivated, others in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming remain very much alive, retrofitted with weapons of greater accuracy, ability to survive and destructive power.
The retro fallout shelter signs sold in the gift shop — yes, there is a gift shop — point to a promise that is as false today as it was then. There is no shelter from nuclear war. To answer my own question, yes, we do have to talk about nuclear weapons. Toward that end, the site provides a great service.