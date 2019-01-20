Our story two weeks ago about a painting by Davenport businessman Kuno Struck has jarred loose two stories about additional Struck works.
Struck is said to have painted hundreds of landscapes before his death in 1947, and our original story was about a Moline woman who had fallen in love with one of his works at her place of employment and then, years later, was able to purchase it.
The first follow-up story comes from Carol Breuch, of Maquoketa, Iowa, who recognized the picture in our newspaper right off the bat.
A similar painting is in her living room, "directly in front of where I sit to read the newspaper every morning!" she wrote in an email.
"It hung on the wall in my parents' home as long as I can remember," she wrote. According to her mother, her grandfather, C.C. (Clyde) Minard, was a friend of Dr. Struck, and the painting may have been a gift to him.
"My grandfather, an educator and a great reader, was asked to come to Davenport around 1914 to be the first principal of Smart Junior High School and, while it was being built, served as a principal of one of the elementary schools in the west end of Davenport. It's possible that Dr. Struck was in a book club together, The Great Books Club, I think it was called.
"I was happy to read that he and his artwork are noted in Davenport art circles now!"
The second story comes from a Davenport woman who has three Struck paintings.
As a child, the woman lived near the Struck mansion (next to the former Marycrest College campus) and would sneak through its iron fence in the winter to go sledding, along with her brother and neighborhood boys.
Years later, she and her husband inherited two Struck paintings from her father-in-law who had purchased them at an estate sale.
And just about two years ago, the woman's daughter came across a Struck painting at another estate sale and snapped it up to give to her as a gift, knowing the childhood memories associated with it.
All three paintings depict trees, the woman said.
Are there any more stories out there? If so, please send an email to agaul@qctimes.com
CURSE OF THE 9TH: The next Masterwork concert of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra is Gustav Mahler's Ninth Symphony, and today at 2 p.m. at the German American Heritage Center you can catch a presentation that will give you a greater appreciation of this work.
The presentation at the Davenport center is titled "Mahler and the Curse of the Ninth."
What "curse" refers to is the superstition that a ninth symphony is destined to be a composer's last because several people, including Mahler, Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Schubert and Antonin Dvorak died after completing their ninth works.
The talk will be given by Jacob Bancks, an associate professor of music composition and theory at Augustana College, Rock Island, and a composer.
One of the problems with the superstition is that it isn't exactly correct. While Mahler and Beethoven died after their ninth major works, other composers are lumped into that category via oversimplification and error.
"It was Mahler's friend and admirer Arnold Schoenberg ... who gave the most poetic explanation for the so-called 'curse' after Mahler's death," Bancks wrote in an email.
"He basically said that any great artist who writes nine symphonies gets too close to the great truth of the supernatural world, and has to die shortly after."
If one believes in the supernatural and some kind of hereafter, this can give one pause. Shivers, actually.
"It seems that the Ninth is a limit," according to an elaboration I found online for the "curse."
"He who wants to go beyond it must pass away. It seems as if something might be imparted to us in the Tenth which we ought not yet to know, for which we are not ready. Those who have written a Ninth stood too close to the hereafter."
The idea that a human being's highest reach — in music, art, scientific discovery, poetry, love — can brush something for which we are not yet ready is ... intriguing.
Striving is what we are about. As Robert Browning said, "A man's reach should exceed his grasp, or what's a heaven for?"
Bancks also will discuss Mahler's work itself, to be performed Feb. 2-3.
Earlier in the symphony season, orchestra audiences heard Joseph Haydn's London Symphony, the crown jewel of the beginning of the German symphonic tradition, written in 1795.
Mahler's ninth, completed in 1909, is the end of that tradition, Bancks said. "It's an extremely powerful, beautiful, but also very challenging work, and my lecture will be set up for anybody hoping to get the most out of this rare performance."
In its 104-year history, the orchestra has never before performed the work.