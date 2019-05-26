Although I'm an Iowa State grad, I don't keep up with news on campus.
So I was surprised and pleased when I heard recently that the "new" president — who assumed her position in November of 2017 — is a woman with a degree in entomology and that she worked, briefly, for Scott County Extension as a pest management specialist in the late '70s.
Overall, Wendy Wintersteen has worked for the university for nearly 40 years, and is the 16th person to be its president.
I am especially happy about the entomology part, as I am developing an increasing respect for insects and the role they play in keeping our world intact and livable. It's good to know that someone who recognizes their value is in a position of influence.
ANOTHER POINT ABOUT WINTERSTEEN: In reading Wintersteen's online bio from Iowa State, I scrolled down to see that the writer included a short article about her husband and what he does. I don't recall that spouse information was included in my day when the president was a man, but then we didn't "scroll down," either.
But here's the point: Her husband is Robert Waggoner, an author and former businessman.
He switched from sales and marketing to write books on lucid dreaming — "the scientifically validated ability to realize you are dreaming while in a dream state," according to the Iowa State website.
Well. How interesting. I mean, has that happened to you? That you KNOW you're dreaming?
My dreams are more the opposite. I am dreaming, but the misfortunes about to befall me —that's the usual theme — are so real that I have actually screamed myself awake. (OK, this happened once.)
But no doubt, dreams and the discussion of dreams are endlessly fascinating. Some dreams I totally understand, like it's past deadline and my story is not finished. Others are so bizarre so as not to be repeated here, while still others involve people who are merely passers-by in my life. Why so few dreams about the people who mean the most to me?
Waggoner is a past president of the International Association for the Study of Dreams which publishes the scientific-refereed journal, Dreaming. The association probably never runs out of material.
MORE AND MORE TRASH: A couple of weeks ago I was talking to Karen Neder of Moline for an Earth Day story. Her specialty is deep-dive recycling, ferreting out places to take items that don't qualify for city recycling.
One of the items she finds a market for, she told me, is coffee bags.
At which point in the interview I paused.
Coffee bags.
What does she mean by that?
Then I realized: Most coffee sold in grocery stores nowadays comes in bags. Because I am a creature of habit, I am always picking my plastic container of Folger's off the bottom shelf without really noticing that all the other choices — Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Caribou etc. cramming the shelves above — are now packed in bags.
This happened without my noticing, like the summer craft beer replaced Budweiser and Miller Lite on Hy-Vee's main beer shelves.
In just a few short years, coffeemakers have switched over from selling coffee in nice recyclable containers (metal or plastic No. 2) to bags of who-knows-what that can't easily be recycled, not to mention single-serve cups/pods.
We as a society must address this issue of packaging.
Manufacturers have to get together (or be made to get together) on uniform packaging that can easily be recycled. And we have to find alternatives to plastic where possible. Soon.