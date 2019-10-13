In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Davenport Public Library downtown has on display a small collection of materials loaned by a Scott County woman.
They offer a glimpse of what life was like in the Quad-Cities for some people of Mexican descent during the first half of the 1900s.
Most revealing for me was a 1974 newspaper article by Jim Arpy, a reporter who was still working at the Quad-City Times when I began here, titled "Remembering Cook's Point."
Cook's Point was a settlement of people of Mexican descent located in Davenport along the Mississippi River between Division Street and Schmidt Road.
The nucleus of the settlement was made up of families brought to Bettendorf in 1917 to work in the William Bettendorf foundry, according to information collected in 1949 by members of the Industrial and Human Relations Club of what was then St. Ambrose College.
The first arrivals came to Cook's Point in 1925 and, through the years, other families moved in from Rock Island, Silvis and the Minnesota beet fields.
According to the college survey, the area had no running water or inside toilets or baths. Only two homes — some people called them shacks — on the outer fringes had electricity. The others used kerosene lamps. There was no gas, either, so families relied on stoves in the winter for heat.
There were no paved streets, sidewalks or sewers. The community water source was a single faucet connected to a water main fitted with a meter. Each family paid 50 cents a month to get water to haul to their homes. Each family also paid land rent of $2 per month.
"Of the 270 people living in the homes visited, 68 had full-time employment in 1948 (the previous year) and nine had part-time jobs," according to the college survey.
In 1952, the owner of the property decided to clear the area to make way for industrial expansion. Residents were given notice and eventually all but a few families found other homes.
The last remaining were issued eviction notices. A tattered and yellowed newspaper clipping in the Times' library from July 16, 1952 carries the headline, "Family of 13, crowded into two rooms, awaits eviction."
It tells the story of the Frank Lopez family whose home was being razed, but who lacked the money for a new place.
A follow-up story in August reported that "six children, about to be left homeless with the eviction of their parents (the Lopezes) from Cook's Point, were taken to the Scott County juvenile home late Tuesday afternoon for temporary refuge."
Most moving for me, though, was Arpy's story, 22 years later, when he wrote about the demise of Cook's Point in connection with a first-ever Cook's Point reunion.
Here is how he began:
"The bulldozers came then, as everyone knew they had to come, clanking and relentless, hardly slowing as their blades gutted the tar-paper shacks, the cold steel treads grinding out all vestiges of the place belatedly called 'the community eyesore' — Cook's Point.
"'Eyesore' — it was that, poor, unbeautiful, unsalvagable, but something more, beyond that a home, a tight-knit community where people could love and laugh and raise families, even in surroundings so mean they bred despair.
"So the bulldozers came to Davenport's Cook's Point after the eviction notices had been served, and the old who scarcely remembered another home and the young who had been born there watched the houses turned to kindling, each with his memories, good and bad."
Seven photos accompanied Arpy's story, including one of an outhouse suspended above the Mississippi, reached by an elevated walkway.
The woman who loaned the materials to the library told Kathryn Kuntz, supervisor of the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center, that she lived in Cook's Point.
She also said she had worked in the onion fields of Pleasant Valley, pulling onions. Keepsakes from those days include a straw hat, a white enamel cup for drinking water and a sock for keeping tokens that tracked how many baskets of onions she had filled.
A different time. One with memories good and bad.