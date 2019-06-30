I just read a book that revealed a slice of American history I knew nothing about.
Titled “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” the book is a non-fiction narrative written by David Grann, a staff writer at The New Yorker, published in 2017.
The dust jacket begins like this:
“In the 1920s, the richest people per capita in the world were members of the Osage Indian nation in Oklahoma. After oil was discovered beneath their land, they rode in chauffeured automobiles, built mansions and sent their children to study in Europe.
“Then, one by one, the Osage began to be killed off. The family of an Osage woman, Mollie Burkhart, became a prime target. Her relatives were shot and poisoned. And it was just the beginning, as more and more members of the tribe began to die under suspicious circumstances.”
What?! This sounded like make-believe. If true, why had I never heard of it? Something so sensational should have made it its way into the collective consciousness.
And for a time, it did. But then it was overtaken by other events and the memory faded, except among the Osage. This book brings it all to light, beginning with the explanation that, in order to drill for oil on their land, prospectors had to pay the Osage for leases and royalties.
This resulted in monthly checks of hundreds, then thousands, of dollars, making them millionaires as well as targets of people trying to steal their mineral rights. To execute their plans, these people would have themselves appointed as “guardians” for the Osage, or coerce a tribe member into signing over his or her rights, or actually marry into the tribe, then have the particular Osage killed, thus inheriting that person’s rights.
The Osage could see what was happening, and they were terrified.
But the white establishment wasn’t terribly interested in investigating the deaths, which were being orchestrated by a few, through a network of henchmen, tied together with bribes and threats. The network included a bank president, doctors, attorneys, lawmen, mayors, judges and cattlemen. All people of influence, upstanding members of the community.
In time, the number of dead climbed to 24, a number that was difficult to overlook, even in Oklahoma. The relatively new FBI took over the investigation, and a young J. Edgar Hoover put a former Texas Ranger in charge.
The book reads like a who-done-it, because it is.
In the end, several men were convicted, or pleaded guilty, in the deaths of five people and the FBI declared a win. Hoover didn’t want to dig deeper.
But the FBI had not resolved all 24 murders. And there were other “loose ends,” such as the foul-play deaths of a private investigator and a prosecuting attorney who had gathered incriminating information but didn’t live to act on it. Whoever murdered these men got away with their crimes.
To write this book, Grann did a mind-boggling amount of research, reading through thousands of pages of records archived by the FBI, trial documents, grand jury testimony, unpublished interviews, wills and probate documents (to see who benefited from the deaths) obituaries, eye witness statements, bank records, oil leases, Census records and autopsy reports.
His work exposes this little-known history and present-day pain.
He interviewed modern-day descendants of Osage who were killed and found that the Reign of Terror, as it was called, had a profound impact on the community that continues.
“It ravaged, and still ravages, generations,” he writes. “A great-grandson of one of the Osage who was killed once spoke of the legacy of the murders: ‘I think somewhere it is in the back of our minds. We may not realize it, but it is there, especially if it was a family member that was killed. You just have it in the back of your head that you don’t trust anybody.’”
“To believe that the Osages survived intact from their ordeal is a delusion of the mind,” Grann wrote, quoting Osage historian Louis Burns. “We gather our past and present into the depths of our being and face tomorrow. We are still Osage. We live and we reach old age for our forefathers.”
I find that an incredibly courageous and inspiring outlook.
This slice of history deserves to be known.