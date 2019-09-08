We've said it before, but it bears repeating: the Figge Art Museum in Davenport is a kaleidoscopic treasure, constantly changing as exhibits move in and out.
On display through Sept. 29 is an exhibit with so many facets that it reminds me of a Russian nesting doll, one interesting aspect revealing another, inside another.
It's titled "Hand Remade," by Vik Muniz, an internationally acclaimed artist from Brazil who has a studio in New York.
One of Muniz' trademarks is to take many pieces of stuff — loose diamonds, toilet seats, foam packing material — and arrange them in a mosaic that looks like something recognizable, such as a human face. The moasics are temporary, so he photographs them.
The most riveting portion of the exhibit is his "Pictures of Garbage" series, consisting of framed photographs of mosaics that resemble famous works of art, crafted from the arrangement of pieces of garbage.
Literally.
Look closely, and you'll see that a woman's hair is made of brown ropes, interspersed with sandals, shoes, waste baskets and water bottles.
All these items were at one time discarded, ending up in one of the world's largest garbage dumps called Jardim Gramacho, outside of Rio de Janeiro.
Artist Muniz hired local catadores, or garbage pickers, to gather specific items to construct his mosaics. The pickers also served as models as he arranged the items into pictures.
Yes, there are people — many people — who live in this garbage dump, picking out bits of valuable items that they can resell to eke out an existence. Years ago I visited a similar garbage dump in Mexico City. I had no idea people lived like that, surrounded by garbage, yet doing the same everyday things I do — eating, sleeping, loving, raising a family.
Also part of the exhibit is a documentary film Muniz made of his pickers, including shots of them getting dressed up (yes, they dress up) for the gala premiere of his exhibit. The excitement they show when they recognize their own faces constructed out of garbage is palpable.
And imagine their feelings when one of their pictures sells for tens of thousands of dollars at auction. Artist Muniz donated the bulk of proceeds from the auction to the pickers workers' union.
Among the pictures is one titled "Marat," resembling "The Death of Marat," a 1793 painting by Jacques-Louis David of the murdered French revolutionary leader Jean-Paul Marat. It is an iconic image of the French Revolution.
The final stop in the exhibit is an area on the floor of the Figge where you can try your hand at constructing your own images out of stuff, in this case, colored paper plates. A video camera on the ceiling gives you an overhead view of your work.
There are so many things to think about with this exhibit. People living in garbage. The amount of stuff we throw away. Sublime works of art made of garbage. Questions of perception and illusion.
As Muniz says in the exhibit materials: "The artist only does half the work: the viewer has to come up with the rest — it is by empowering the viewer that art achieves its miraculous force."
There are lots of forces in the Figge.