Several readers responded to our column last week about raising monarch butterflies by collecting eggs and caterpillars and bringing them indoors to metamorphose.
A point of that column was that we should look for eggs under the leaves of young, small, tender milkweeds, not the big, tough ones. Carol Freund, of rural Walcott, says she has been doing this for years, and it only makes sense.
"With the dry weather and not mowing as often, I get small ones in the grass," she wrote in an email. "I have been looking under the leaves before mowing and have found lots that way.
"We have observed the last few years that they lay eggs on the new growth, so their babies will have nice, tender leaves to munch on. Even on bigger plants, they will lay eggs on the newer leaves."
As of mid-August, Carol and her husband, Ken, had raised and released 11 early butterflies and were tending 18 chrysalises and 12 caterpillars in various stages of development.
Hopefully, that will mean another 30 more butterflies. Carol said she intends to tag them this year so that if someone finds hers, they will know where it came from.
PESTICIDES ON PARSLEY? Diane Oestreich, of Rock Island, checked in with two cautionary notes.
"My brother in Joliet likes butterflies and raises monarchs as I do," she wrote in her first email. "This year, he's found lots of (20 plus) black swallowtail eggs and half-grown caterpillars on his parsley and has gathered them. Black swallowtails are quite beautiful, but commercial growers consider them a pest.
"This year, his parsley didn't grow well, and he's running low on it. Yesterday, his wife went to the store, and he had her buy some. He texted me a few hours later: 'Bought parsley. Washed it. And it killed every caterpillar that ate it. About six. Wonder what was on that .. I'm no tree hugger, but.... wow!'
As Diane said, "It really makes you wonder! It's incredible that it's so toxic that it can kill within such a short time."
I don't have any more information on this other than what Diane's brother experienced. But it's a cautionary report.
Her second email also had to do with caterpillar deaths, but the reason isn't mysterious, just nature taking its course.
Diane had numerous monarch caterpillars die, just when they were nearly ready to morph into a chrysalis. She learned from a friend that their demise likely was caused by the parasitic tachinid fly that lays eggs inside the caterpillar, causing death.
"This is more of a problem than I realized," Diane wrote after doing some online research. Her friend didn't think the flies could lay their eggs in the smaller caterpillars or eggs, but "apparently they can," Diane said.
So if you have instances of monarch caterpillar death, these flies may be the reason.
ON A HAPPIER NOTE: Marilyn Leonard, who tends a prairie on Bettendorf's Wells Ferry Road, wrote to say that she's seen more monarchs this summer than last, "but maybe I'm just looking harder."
"I surely hope more people work toward keeping enough of our diminishing wild plants to provide habitat for the creatures that need them to survive.
"Keep reminding all of us that we need all the things this world has to offer, even if some things don't seem that good."
P.S. Marilyn also sent me four photos from her yard. As I considered them, I thought how I would rate my life a success if I could look out my window, as see did, and see a frog in a bird bath, three monarch butterflies on prairie flowers I had planted and a rose-breasted grosbeak at a feeder I had hung.
Way to go, Marilyn.
BUTTERFLY WORKSHOP: If you're new to the topic of monarchs, or would like to introduce a friend or young person, there will be a free monarch butterfly workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, near Dixon, in Scott County.
Naturalist Becky Baugh will discuss monarchs and why their population is declining. Participants will make and take home "seed bombs" of plants monarchs need, and will hike to the prairie to catch butterflies to collect data for Project Monarch Health and Monarch Watch.
To register, call 563-328-3286.
The center, 31555 52nd Ave., is six miles south of Wheatland, or one mile northwest of Dixon, by taking County Road Y4E. Then turn north at 52nd Avenue and follow the signs for about one mile.
MONARCH MIGRATION DAY: And free Monarch Migration Day activities will be offered on Saturday, Aug. 25, at two different times and locations in DeWitt, Iowa – 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Clinton County Fairgrounds and 12:30-2 p.m. at the Westbrook Park Lions Shelter.
You'll find demonstrations, milkweed seed balls, butterfly garden viewing and monarch banding. Also, Rhonda Brady, from Galesburg, Illinois, will be on the grounds with her Mari Posa Bus filled with monarch-related information.
Activities are sponsored by the DeWitt Noon Lions, DeWitt Parks & Recreation, the Clinton County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension and the Bickelhaupt Arboretum.