A darkened stage. Thousands of people sitting all around me in hushed silence. Then, the signature riff, the pause, and lights up to Paul McCartney and "A Hard Day's Night."
I can't tell you how electrifying that was. I was positively beaming.
As background, I wasn't necessarily a Beatles fan growing up. There were no Paul posters in my room. I didn't watch "The Ed Sullivan Show."
But you didn't have to be a fan to have Beatles music become part of your life. During the '60s and into the '70s — when all that other formative stuff was happening — there they were. You heard them as you went about your daily life. They were part of the air you breathed.
So when I heard that Paul was coming to Des Moines last summer — to a town I feel comfortable driving in, to an arena I know how to find — I knew I had to go, financial splurge that it was.
The night of the concert I looked down (far down) at the stage and there he stood, a Beatle. That was the main thing. Fifty years ago, the idea that I would one day see one of the four musicians who played before millions, who were mobbed everywhere they went, who so changed the course of musical history was about as remote as going to the moon.
And yet here I was, and there he was. Wow.
Because McCartney is a still-evolving musician, the concert was about half new stuff and half Beatles or Wings.
Naturally I waited for the music I knew. It's not just music you hear, its music you feel. With those rhythms throbbing through your core, you're taken back in time. I shut my eyes and felt 18 again, with all the promise being 18 entails.
And then there's the sense of camaraderie, of a shared past and present. Paul's in his 70s and my husband and I are in our 60s and that's OK. It's OK to be old because we still feel young. And we'll forever have this great past of growing up when we did, and we'll forever have these songs. Our songs.
And in addition to the peppy favorites, there were the thoughtful. He sang "Blackbird" and "While my guitar gently weeps" while sitting on a bench with only his own guitar as accompaniment. It was personal, intimate.
I felt that Paul was someone Dave and I could go to breakfast with.
Now Paul is coming to Moline, on June 11. To those who've gotten tickets, have fun!
SPEAKING OF FUN: Stopping by the Bettendorf library the other evening, I paused, as I always do, at the bulletin board in the foyer. It rarely fails that I find notice of something interesting happening in the Quad-Cities or that I want to follow up on.
Last week I spotted a flyer for Ballet Quad-Cities presenting Paris en Pointe, a performance with the St. Ambrose Music Department and partnering with the Figge Art Museum.
"Journey back to Paris under the Eiffel Tower when the Moulin Rouge was the place to be," the flyer said. "It was an exciting time for composers and visual artists alike when they changed the course of history with their music and impressionist canvases."
What a great opportunity. Who wouldn't have fun sitting in the Galvin Fine Arts Center imagining oneself to be at the most famous cabaret in the world, listening to ground-breaking music?
The performance is a partnership with the Figge Art Museum that is inviting the Q-C to immerse itself in all things French this fall and winter as it presents a world-class exhibition of French art, opening Oct. 9.
In announcing the exhibit in January, Tim Schiffer, executive director of the Figge, said "French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950" is probably the most important art exhibit to come to the area since the 1995 Grant Wood retrospective that was at the former Davenport Museum of Art.
It will include 60 works by artists such as Monet, Matisse, Renoir, Degas and Rodin, coming from the Brooklyn Museum in New York.
Just to say, I won't be able to go to this ballet performance, so go for me.
On Saturday I expect to be on our family farm, helping to hack down overgrown brush and trying to figure out how to stop the spread of poison ivy in our road ditch.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16. Tickets are $25 for adults. For more information, go to sau.edu/galvin.