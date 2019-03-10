I must say I was surprised.
I was at a fundraiser at Davenport's Modern Woodmen Park to raise money for Nahant Marsh Education Center and its environmental preservation and education programs.
Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn had — in his inimitable way — just auctioned off several big-ticket items such as a week-long stay in a home along Lake Michigan and an original watercolor of a gray-headed coneflower by Woodhull, Illinois, artist George Olson.
Ploehn also had drawn the winners of 10 raffle items for which people had purchased $10 tickets.
Then, just as I thought everyone was pretty well tapped out, he announced that "in the next 10 minutes we're going to raise twenty-thousand dollars." ($20,000)
As I said, surprised.
... But not as surprised as I was 10 minutes later.
Ploehn is really good at working a crowd and, frankly, I don't know what the Quad-Cities would do without him.
As he called for ever-higher bids, he pitted one side of the room against the other, made jokes and prodded the crowd with descriptions of what various amounts of money would buy. Bus transportation for a class field trip. Waders for little kids. Dip nets. Bat monitoring equipment. Spotting scopes. Kestrel boxes.
And, when the goal had been met — exceeded, even — Ploehn told the crowd how, as an auctioneer at similar events, "I get to see the Quad-Cities at its best."
"We're a glass half-full kind of place," he said. "Every time I do one of these things, we raise all the money the organizers want to raise. Quad-Citians are very generous. I am proud of you."
Ploehn said later he does about 20 such events a year for groups including the area's Boys and Girls Club, Red Cross, Child Abuse Council, CASI (the Center for Active Senior Iowans), Family Resources and the St. Ambrose University wine dinner.
As I headed out into a dismal-weather Saturday morning, the day didn't feel as gray as it looked.
SO SWEET: Several weeks back we remarked on a remake of Scotcheroos using corn chips instead of Rice Krispies. That prompted a reader request for the original recipe. So, here it is. I recommend using real Rice Krispies cereal rather than a generic brand. Also, don't be confused about "light corn syrup." Light means light-colored, not low-sugar. And cut the bars immediately, before they harden.
Scotcheroos
1 cup sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
1 cup peanut butter
6 cups Rice Krispies cereal
6 ounces chocolate chips
6 ounces butterscotch chips
In a large saucepan, combine sugar and syrup and cook over medium heat just until mixture boils. Remove from heat and mix in peanut butter, stirring to melt. Add the cereal and stir until it is coated. Butter your fingers and press into a greased 9x13-inch pan. While it cools, melt the chocolate and butterscotch together in the top of a double boiler. (or in the microwave). Spread the melted chips over the cereal mixture.
SO CLEVER: I've been checking out vanity license plates again. Here are my recent finds.
HUUUGE (This, on a Mini Cooper)
BELCHER (Is that a name or a talent?)
MADHEN (Me, too)
READERS (Good for you)
TOMGRLS (Again, good for you)