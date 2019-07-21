Strange to say, but the Quad-City region needs rain.
After non-stop water in April and May, precipitation began to back off in June and, as of Friday, only 1.15 inches of rain had fallen so far this month, compared to a normal of 2.66 inches by this time in July, Tom Philip, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.
That leaves us 1.5 inches short so far for the month. The Quad-Cities' last significant rain was .89 inches on July 3, he said.
And conditions for this coming week look dry, Philip said, adding that these dry conditions are widespread throughout Iowa and western Illinois.
For the year, we'll still way up there. As of Friday, the total for so far was 30.76 inches, compared to a normal of 21.01. That's 9.75 inches above normal.
And that's because we received 5.84 inches during April, compared to a normal of 3.51 inches; 8.14 inches in May, compared to a normal of 4.25 inches and 4.70 inches in June, compared to a normal of 4.19.
But we're slipping, and the grass and other plants show it.
LADY LIBERTY: Reader Karen Nelson, of LeClaire, sent the accompanying photo of a vintage barn near Mount Vernon, Iowa, painted with an image of Lady Liberty holding an apple instead of a torch in her hand.
It is one of two barn murals off U.S. 30 within a few miles of each other painted by Mark Benesh, a K-8 art teacher for Lisbon Community Schools. The other mural is Grant Wood's familiar "American Gothic."
The Lady Liberty barn is on land owned by Monte and Mollie Marti that includes an apple orchard. Monte grew up on a Waukon, Iowa, dairy farm and expected to be a farmer himself, but with the economic downturn of the '80s, he turned to financial advising.
He began planting apples in 2004 as a hobby and for fun. The business is called The Big Apple Orchard, but it didn't get that name until the mural was painted. Monte decided it would be clever to put an apple instead of a torch in Lady Liberty's hand and, because the statue is in "the Big Apple" city of New York, he decided to use that as the name of his orchard.
The business at 1115 U.S. 30, Mount Vernon is open to the public from mid-September to mid-October with numerous varieties for sale as well as baked goods. "The biggest draw is our apple cider doughnuts," Monte said. "And our cheesecake and pie."
ASHES TO ASHES: Bob Sartor, of Bettendorf, has now treated 300 trees in the city of Bettendorf against the emerald ash borer, an insect that kills ash trees.
Sartor is a licensed chemical applicator who has been treating trees on public right-of-way and parks on a volunteer basis. The city paid for the chemicals and a piece of equipment, but he does the work for free. He also provides the 60-gallon soil injector.
This year he treated 164 trees with a soil injection treatment (imidacloprid) and 18 with trunk injections (emamectin benzoate), which is a longer-lasting treatment expected to last three years. Receiving this treatment last year were 118 trees.
Because Bob has Parkinson's disease and doesn't drive, Clayton Lloyd and Ron Phillips of Bettendorf Trees Are Us provide support by driving Bob and the 60-gallon injector around.
Bob has several observations he asked me to pass along:
"1. Locally, I would no longer can use imidacloprid soil treatment as a first-time treatment after this year," he wrote in an email. "Imidacloprid is a preventative, and it's best to assume (by this time) that your tree is infested with EAB and go with the curative, emamectin benzoate.
"2. If you haven't treated your ash tree, do so soon ! 2019 may be the last year that your tree appears healthy.
"Nearly all the untreated trees (in Bettendorf) show signs of infestation. Healthy appearing ash trees that property owners postponed treating last year appear no longer worth treating."
LOTS OF ASHES: Bob's right. As I drive around Davenport and Bettendorf, I'm on the lookout for dying ash trees, and I see lots of them.
Do property owners know they have a problem on their hands? I don't know. It will be interesting (and sad) to see how this plays out.
NOT WORTH THE TIME: Back in March — oh my gosh, how did it get to be July? — I wrote about a novel titled "Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens, that had zoomed to the top of the New York Times' Best-seller List.
I reported that it likely would be an enjoyable book for a lot of people, weaving together nature, mystery and a compelling story, according to what I'd heard. I said I'd let you know if I ever got to read it.
Well! I read it. And now I am embarrassed. Mainly, the story has no credibility. What Owens wrote never would have happened. That is OK if you are presenting your book as fantasy (such as Harry Potter), but that is not the case here. There is little character development, so I didn't care very much what happened to the characters. And the nature writing didn't ring true to me.
I should have known better when I read in the book jacket that the novel would appeal to fans of Barbara Kingsolver. I don't care for her, either.
Yet this book is still atop the bestseller list. All that glitters is not gold.
GLASS IS GREAT ADDITION: One of my favorite aspects of attending the John Deere Classic golf tournament is checking out the beautiful flower beds on the grounds.
This year there was a plethora of bright pink and green, created by petunias and sweet potato vine and hakone grass. Lots of yellow-and-pink lantana added to the beauty.
And interspersed among the plants were numerous pieces of blown glass courtesy of artist Joel Ryser's Hot Glass studio in Davenport. A sparkling addition.
STARS ON THARS: A saw a new Fourth of July decoration this year: A homeowner spray-painted his front lawn with red, white and blue stars. They are visible to passers-by because the lawn has a steep slope.
BELATED THANK YOU: A belated thanks to all the volunteers who turned out Saturday, June 29, to help pick up/clean up trash deposited by Mississippi River floodwaters.
Helping out at Nahant Marsh, Davenport, for example, were numerous folks and pieces of equipment from Living Lands & Waters, Hampton, that multiplied the amount of work that got done.
The work was organized under the auspices of XStream Cleanup, with other work taking place in Buffalo, along Davenport's South Concord and in the downtown, Moline's North Shore (Rock River), East Moline, Hampton and Green Valley.