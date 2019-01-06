As often as I write about what I see driving to and from work, some of you may wonder if I ever pay attention to the road.
My latest observations are about two roadside memorials.
Over the holidays, a green wreath joined the black leather motorcycle vest attached to a utility pole on Bettendorf's River Drive near 4th Street. Both are in memory of Casey Hitchcock of Davenport, who died in a motorcycle crash in June.
About a half-mile to the west, a Green Bay Packers T-shirt and a small shrine with a statue of the Virgin Mary appeared at the railroad overpass on Davenport's East River Drive. This is where Ricardo Bernal, 45, of Davenport crashed his Dodge Durango in late October.
The pull to visit the places where loved ones died is understandable. Those sites are the last places the loved ones saw before their lives on Earth ended, and there's a psychic connection to that.
When I see these memorials, especially when it is obvious they have been visited recently, my heart goes out to the survivors. They are a reminder to pause, however briefly, to remember — some might say pray for — all the people, everywhere, who are dealing with loss or suffering.
They also are a reminder of how quickly life can change.
HUGE NUMBERS AT THE FIGGE: On the day after Christmas, my husband and I took advantage of free admission at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport to see the "French Moderns" exhibit.
Many other Quad-Citians had the same idea, as the gallery was packed. What a great thing to see, all these friends and neighbors (in the larger sense) turning out for this feast of culture.
Fellow reporter Barb Ickes and I agree that one of our favorites is of peasant farmers working in a field with the most luminous sun ever shining behind them. We both just stood there and stared: how does one create such color, such brilliance with paint?
I had a similar feeling about a very realistic-looking portrait of a woman holding a child. When you look close, it's just paint. When you step back, it's a face. Magic.
Reminder: the exhibit ends today.
SPEAKING OF COLOR: On page D5 of this section you'll find a story about coral, Pantone's "color of the year."
Pantone is a for-profit enterprise that forecasts color trends, analyzes the psychology of color and advises companies on color for product packaging and brand identity. It suggests that coral stands out but is not overpowering.
However, as one who trudged through store after store several years ago in pursuit of a coral top, I can tell you, the color can be elusive.
I looked at likely candidates and the more I looked, the more I couldn't tell if they were orange or yellow or pink. So many shades. I even bought one top that I thought hit the color on the head and ended up taking it back.
When I at last succeeded in locating one that was undoubtedly coral, I happily paired with with a brown sweater and an orange and brown scarf. Some years later, my daughter-in-law remarked on my pink top.
A STAND-UP GUY: I recently had the opportunity to meet Chad Dyson, Davenport's new parks and recreation director.
Stepping into his office, I saw straight away that he stands at his work. That is, rather than sitting behind a desk, he stands at an elevated table. To me that seems difficult. Sitting is the default position. When I try to visualize how it would be to work standing, the image that comes immediately to mind is me slouching over, my elbows resting on the table.
But good for him! Standing is supposed to be better for one's health. As someone once said, "Sitting is the new smoking."
Other interesting things about Chad: He and his wife have four children under the age of 12, and his dad Charles was a life-long educator/administrator for the Rock Island-Milan school district.
Chad most recently came from the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department and still drives around with an Iowa Hawkeyes vanity plate that reads ICREC99.